Public life and economic activity was reduced to a minimum as part of measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, which changed the demand on the energy market. Energy consumption and CO2 emissions fell sharply to levels never seen before in times of peace. This reduction, however, was not constant in all regions, as CO2 emissions in Europe fell lower than those in other regions on the planet. Economists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and in Switzerland have been investigating how the reduction in demand for energy affected CO2 emission levels in Europe.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO