Second-year linebacker Logan Wilson is the leader of the Bengals’ much-improved defense which has been key to their hot start. The Cincinnati Bengals are tied for first place in the AFC North division at 3-1. Not many people had that before the season started. People thought that the offense would be explosive with Joe Burrow returning and the addition of All-American wide receiver Jamarr Chase. But instead of Joe Burrow, it’s another member of the Bengals’ 2020 NFL Draft class that has factored into their superb start. That would be linebacker Logan Wilson.

