Explore The Frightfully Beautiful Phantom Forest Conservation Area In Missouri

Even those of us who love the fast-paced excitement of the big city need to get away every now and then. While we might not have time for long, leisurely drives into the country, we can usually find a tiny piece of paradise among nature not too far from home. When you visit Phantom Forest Conservation Area in Missouri, for example, you’ll only be steps from the busyness of the city. However, you’ll feel a million miles away from it all.

Escape to the quiet of Phantom Forest Conservation Area, a tiny 13-acre park nestled right in the city of Des Peres.

A gift from Missourians Ray and Claire Moore, the tranquil conservation area offers the perfect place to get away from it all without traveling too far.

A picturesque 1.5-mile trail wanders through the park, making it easy to explore. The trail is rated easy, although you can expect a few increases in elevation.

Most of the path is dirt, so wear boots because the trail can get quite muddy, especially after it has rained.

Wander along the path that's flanked by sycamore, white oak, and northern red oak trees. In the warmer months, catch sight of the delicate bluebells.

Don't be too surprised if you run across quite a few deer in this quiet spot in St. Louis County.

The Great Horned Owl is also known to frequent the park, so keep an eye out during your visit.

Visit the official website of Phantom Forest Conservation Area for more information. Or, take a peek at the trail map on All Trails .

You definitely don't want to bring a stroller on this path due to its uneven terrain.

Have you been to the tiny but gorgeous Phantom Forest Conservation Area in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments! For more outdoor fun, plan a stroll through the enchanting 735-acre Mizzou Botanic Garden in Columbia .

