Missouri State

Explore The Frightfully Beautiful Phantom Forest Conservation Area In Missouri

By Beth Price-Williams
 7 days ago

Even those of us who love the fast-paced excitement of the big city need to get away every now and then. While we might not have time for long, leisurely drives into the country, we can usually find a tiny piece of paradise among nature not too far from home. When you visit Phantom Forest Conservation Area in Missouri, for example, you’ll only be steps from the busyness of the city. However, you’ll feel a million miles away from it all.

Escape to the quiet of Phantom Forest Conservation Area, a tiny 13-acre park nestled right in the city of Des Peres.

A gift from Missourians Ray and Claire Moore, the tranquil conservation area offers the perfect place to get away from it all without traveling too far.

A picturesque 1.5-mile trail wanders through the park, making it easy to explore. The trail is rated easy, although you can expect a few increases in elevation.

You definitely don't want to bring a stroller on this path due to its uneven terrain.

Most of the path is dirt, so wear boots because the trail can get quite muddy, especially after it has rained.

Wander along the path that's flanked by sycamore, white oak, and northern red oak trees. In the warmer months, catch sight of the delicate bluebells.

Don't be too surprised if you run across quite a few deer in this quiet spot in St. Louis County.

The Great Horned Owl is also known to frequent the park, so keep an eye out during your visit.

Visit the official website of Phantom Forest Conservation Area for more information. Or, take a peek at the trail map on All Trails .

Have you been to the tiny but gorgeous Phantom Forest Conservation Area in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments! For more outdoor fun, plan a stroll through the enchanting 735-acre Mizzou Botanic Garden in Columbia .

The post Explore The Frightfully Beautiful Phantom Forest Conservation Area In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State .

Only In Missouri

Voted One Of The Best Corn Mazes In The Country, Exeter Corn Maze Is a Must-Visit Fall Destination In Missouri

What’s your favorite thing about fall? The cooler days? All those pumpkin-flavored goodies? Or maybe it’s all of the fun that awaits us when autumn rolls around? One of the most treasured traditions of the season is arguably visiting our local corn maze for a day of family-friendly fun. Exeter Corn Maze in Missouri, considered […] The post Voted One Of The Best Corn Mazes In The Country, Exeter Corn Maze Is a Must-Visit Fall Destination In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Hop In The Car And Visit All 4 Of Missouri’s Covered Bridges In One Day

Let’s go on a day trip today, Missouri! We’ve got so many enchanting places to explore in Missouri that deciding where to go next can be quite the challenge. While we can’t go wrong with a road trip in Missouri, sometimes we just don’t have the time to get away.  That’s when a day trip […] The post Hop In The Car And Visit All 4 Of Missouri’s Covered Bridges In One Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
Only In Missouri

Get Lost In Exeter Corn Maze This Autumn, An Awesome 8-Acre Corn Maze In Missouri

In the heart of the Ozarks, sits a little town with less than 1,000 residents. This sleepy little town comes alive in the fall as visitors flock from four different states to visit an 8-acre corn maze. Although temperatures may still be high, you know fall has arrived when the Exeter Corn Maze opens for […] The post Get Lost In Exeter Corn Maze This Autumn, An Awesome 8-Acre Corn Maze In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
