Environment

Buy Nothing

mhlas.com
 9 days ago

• The average American creates almost five pounds of solid waste per day, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. • Only 26 percent of Americans know most of their neighbors. • Americans, with 4 percent of the world’s children, throw away 40 percent of the world’s toys. Rebecca Rockefeller...

www.mhlas.com

Lake County Record Bee

Nothing goes to waste in nature

A common sight in all rural areas is the garbage truck hauling waste to the dump. It’s amazing how much waste we accumulate within a few days. We throw away food and other goods by the ton. It’s just the opposite in the wild. Nothing goes to waste. For example,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Woman claims Coach intentionally destroys ‘unwanted merchandise’ so ‘no one can use it’

A woman has accused fashion brand Coach of intentionally “slashing” unwanted merchandise despite a portion of the company’s website being dedicated to sustainability.Anna Sacks, who goes by the username @thetrashwalker on TikTok, frequently uses her platform to raise awareness of New York City’s excessive waste, with the TikTok user often documenting the unused “trash” thrown out by pharmacies and supermarkets.In her most recent video, uploaded this week, Sacks revealed that she had purchased multiple destroyed Coach purses from @dumpsterdivingmama, with Sacks claiming that each of the bags had been intentionally ruined, “which is Coach’s policy”.“Welcome to my first unboxing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Journal Review

A column about nothing

My daughter likes to ask me what my name is. I say “Dad.” Pointing to her nose, she asks, “What’s this?” I reply, “Nose.” Then she opens her empty hands and asks, “What am I holding?” to which I say, “Nothing.” Putting my answers together, she says, “See? Dad knows nothing.” She’s four.
RELATIONSHIPS
Red Bluff Daily News

Nothing as graceful as the Gaura plant

There is nothing as graceful as Gaura stems covered in flowers and wafting about in the soft summer breeze. Gaura (lindheimeri) is sometimes called Wand Flower or Whirling Butterflies. Both are appropriate names. The name Wand Flower describes the long arching stems on which the Gaura flowers bloom. The wand...
GARDENING
Lake County Record Bee

Nothing to lose and no regrets

CLEARLAKE — Nic and Mayra Lam won the 1Team 1Dream competition in 2020 and $15,000, which they spent on their business in Clearlake, Lam Printing; silk screen and embroidery. Maryann Schmid, founder of the non-profit 1Team 1Dream, wrote on the 1Team 1Dream website, “Small businesses are the bedrock of rural...
CLEARLAKE, CA
goodmenproject.com

Demand Nothing of Others

There are two basic things I learned from my mother and father that have consistently guided me: 1) being kind and 2) using the good sense I was born with. When I left my family home to meet the world beyond, I made some unwise choices. But from where I am now, I see those choices were actually my soul’s curriculum. I couldn’t have missed them. They were the encounters I needed to learn through on the journey of my own development. Every choice was an opportunity to be led by fear — my own as well as the fear of others — or to be guided by truth. Nothing ever went so wrong that I couldn’t get myself back to using the good sense I was born with because my soul, just like yours, is wired to resonate with truth. It is always available. And ultimately I was to learn how to not go against myself, to not deny the truth. In the process, I never, ever let myself be unkind, even in the midst of injustice, abuse, and blatant lies — all tools of fear.
SOCIETY
Facebook
Thrive Global

Candee Teng: “Without wellness, there is nothing”

Without wellness, there is nothing. Without wellness, you cannot achieve success in life, and nothing matters without your wellness. The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?
HEALTH
wiltonbulletin.com

Everything Is a Pop It! and Nothing Hurts

Walk into any gift shop, Target or toy store and you’ll find a Pop It! — a colorful, silicone sensory toy that mimics the sensation of popping bubble wrap. If you’re a parent to a small child you’re probably well acquainted with the Pop It! and have a slew of different shaped, colored and sized ones cluttering your home.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

These Bleach Alternatives Whiten Clothes Without Harsh Chemicals or Overpowering Odors

Like gasoline-powered cars, harsh, chemical-filled cleaning products are slowly being replaced by forward-thinking, eco-friendly solutions. In the same way that electric cars are a greener answer, these cleaning products are often made with natural, eco-friendly ingredients which are less damaging to the environment and have a lower risk of skin irritation. Bleach has been a go-to cleaning product for hundreds of years, but its toxins, pollutants and the potential side effects of using it, are now good motivation to avoid it. Given this, cleaning brands are shooting for a greener future and safer products, meaning the prevalence of bleach alternatives...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .
TEXAS STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to presence of arsenic

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the Food and Drug Administration which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for … Continue reading "Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to presence of arsenic" The post Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal sold at Walmart recalled due to presence of arsenic appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
insidecolumbia.net

Nothing to Shrub At

I crafted this cocktail to be the perfect balance of sweet, tart and warm as a perfect intro-to-fall drink. It combines the sweetness of Demerara syrup countered by the tart bite of muddled lemon and blackberries and our house-made basil-pear shrub, while our choice bourbon warms the soul. The name...
DRINKS
Current Publishing

SFGate

