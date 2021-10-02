Buy Nothing

There are two basic things I learned from my mother and father that have consistently guided me: 1) being kind and 2) using the good sense I was born with. When I left my family home to meet the world beyond, I made some unwise choices. But from where I am now, I see those choices were actually my soul’s curriculum. I couldn’t have missed them. They were the encounters I needed to learn through on the journey of my own development. Every choice was an opportunity to be led by fear — my own as well as the fear of others — or to be guided by truth. Nothing ever went so wrong that I couldn’t get myself back to using the good sense I was born with because my soul, just like yours, is wired to resonate with truth. It is always available. And ultimately I was to learn how to not go against myself, to not deny the truth. In the process, I never, ever let myself be unkind, even in the midst of injustice, abuse, and blatant lies — all tools of fear.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO