Clarinda man arrested after motorcycle pursuit & crash

(Red Oak, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop Saturday night in Montgomery County, resulted in a pursuit and arrest of a man from Clarinda. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were performing routine patrol on Highway 48 southbound at around 9-p.m., when a motorcycle approached them northbound. Deputies activated their in-car radar, and observed the motorcycle was traveling at 102 miles per hour. The Deputy activated their red light and siren, and made a U-turn to catch up with the cycle.