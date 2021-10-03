CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Bernard Tapie, the charismatic president of French soccer club Marseille during its glory era whose reign was marred by a match-fixing scandal, has died. He was 78. Marseille announced Tapie’s death on its Twitter page. Marseille “learned with a great sadness the passing of Bernard Tapie” adding that “he will leave a big void in the hearts of Marseille fans and will remain a club legend.” His family announced in a separate statement that he had died from cancer. He is survived by his wife Dominique Tapie and their two children. Tapie’s crowning moment was leading Marseille to the Champions League title in 1993. That same year Marseille was stripped of its French title in a match-fixing scandal that led to relegation.

Related
talesbuzz.com

Bernard Tapie, scandal-ridden French tycoon, dead at 78

Bernard Tapie, a French tycoon who was awaiting trial on fraud charges and the former owner of Adidas, died on Sunday at 78 years old. Tapie, a former Socialist minister who built a sporting and media empire before running into legal trouble, had been battling stomach cancer for several years.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, 78, died peacefully, his family said

One of France's most recognisable figures, the businessman, sports club owner and politician Bernard Tapie, has died at the age of 78. Tapie, who had battled stomach cancer for the past four years, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, they said in a statement. At one time he owned Adidas,...
CELEBRITIES
World Soccer Talk

Bernard Tapie: French tycoon, politician, actor and rogue

Paris (AFP) – Larger-than-life French business mogul Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was a symbol of the best and worst of high-rolling free market capitalism. His swashbuckling career spanned business, sports, politics and the arts, but also scandal and prison. Tapie, who revealed in 2017 that he...
CELEBRITIES
World Soccer Talk

Bernard Tapie brought glory and scandal to French football

Paris (AFP) – French businessman Bernard Tapie, who died on Sunday aged 78, was the charismatic driving force behind Marseille’s victory in Europe’s premier club football competition in 1993. But his trophy-laden reign as president of the club culminated in a match-fixing scandal that stained his reputation. When Basile Boli...
SOCCER
Person
Bernard Tapie
Tribal Football

Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi: Marseille players here for Tapie family

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi admits the passing of Bernard Tapie has hit Olympique Marseille's players. Tapie passed away before OM's defeat to Lille on Sunday. Afterwards Guendouzi, currently on-loan with OM, said: "The reaction of the locker room after the death of Bernard Tapie? It's a shock for everyone, for the whole club, all the people of Marseille, the players.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Bernard Tapie obituary

As a businessman and would-be actor, Bernard Tapie played many roles during a rollercoaster career that embraced success and scandal in almost equal measure. The flamboyant Frenchman, who has died aged 78 of cancer, was a shrewd entrepreneur, a star of screen and stage, politician, government minister, president of Olympique de Marseille football club, television presenter, owner of a successful cycling club and a press baron.
CELEBRITIES
Tribal Football

Watch: 'The Boss' - paying tribute to Olympique Marseille icon Bernard Tapie

Paying tribute to former Olympique Marseille chairman Bernard Tapie. Tapie, who passed away last week, is regarded as a true Marseille legend and an icon in French football. After buying the club in 1986, he turned it into one of the great powers in Europe. OM became the first and only French club to win the Champions League in 1993.
SOCCER
#Ap Sports Writers#French#Champions League
The Independent

Spain vs France prediction: How will Nations League final play out?

Didier Deschamps’ glittering France squad are hoping to add another international trophy to their haul when they face Spain in tonight’s Nations League final. Les Bleus endured an acrimonious exit at Euro 2020 this summer but looked far closer to their imperious World Cup-winning best in the second half of their semi-final against Belgium on Thursday. Karim Benzema scored twice before Theo Hernandez’s capped a dramatic victory in stoppage time. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final Spain produced an equally thrilling performance to secure their place in the final as Ferran Torres scored...
SOCCER
The Independent

Spain vs France live stream: How to watch Nations League final online and on TV tonight

Spain take on France in the final of the Nations League at the San Siro on Sunday evening. Luis Enrique’s side produced a spectacular performance to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run in the semi-finals as Ferran Torres scored twice, either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France edged an equally thrilling encounter against Belgium to secure their place in the final, coming from two goals down at half-time to clinch a last-gasp victory as Theo Hernandez scored in stoppage time. Les Bleus will have to overcome...
SOCCER
The Independent

Callum Robinson’s Covid vaccination stance defended by Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny

Manager Stephen Kenny and team-mate John Egan have leapt to the defence of “vilified” Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson following his admission that he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19.The 26-year-old West Brom frontman revealed during the build-up to Saturday evening’s World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan that he has decided for now not to have the jab despite twice contracting the virus, and he has since endured a tide of criticism.Kenny, who has been double-vaccinated and has urged his staff and players to follow suit, has nevertheless defended the right of players to choose and stood by Robinson despite...
FIFA
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
