CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lemma wins London Marathon, off podium as COVID precaution

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia has won the men’s London Marathon for the first time and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in 2 hours, 4 minutes, 1 second. He was 27 seconds ahead of Vincent Kipchumba of Kenya, while Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia was third. Jepkosgei opted to race in London over the defense of her New York title next month. It paid off after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia was second with compatriot Ashete Bekere third.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Simone Biles: I should have quit before Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles told New York magazine that she should have quit gymnastics "way before Tokyo," where she suffered from a case of "twisties" that derailed her attempt at a record haul of six golds. Biles, 24, dropped out of the opening event at the Summer Games,...
SPORTS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Marathon set to return on Saturday with limited fields and COVID-19 precautions in place

Until a few weeks ago, Eversource Hartford Marathon director Beth Shluger was worried about her signature event, scheduled for Oct. 9 after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the late summer, COVID-19 numbers were rising, even in highly vaccinated states such as Connecticut, and other large marathons were canceling their events. “I did have some concern until maybe two weeks ...
HARTFORD, CT
The Independent

London Marathon to celebrate ‘togetherness’ as 40,000 runners after Covid

The London Marathon will welcome back more than 40,000 runners for a colourful charity spectacular on Sunday after the mass event was scrapped last year due to coronavirus restrictions.A further 40,000 participants will choose their own 26.2 mile route to earn the same finisher's medal and T-shirt by completing a virtual run which was introduced in 2020.It is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously and the first time that runners have tackled the marathon's traditional route from Blackheath to Westminster in October rather than during spring.The date is not the only change. There is no bag...
WORLD
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Shropshire Star

Woman runs London Marathon for hospital that helped her father survive Covid

Nadine Brower will be running the London Marathon to raise funds for the Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability. A woman whose father fell into a coma on her birthday will be running the London Marathon for the hospital that nursed him back to health. Nadine Brower, 44, from Tring, Hertfordshire, told...
TENNIS
BBC

Covid: Nottingham man with lung damage to run London Marathon

A man who was left with severe, permanent lung damage due to Covid-19 is to run the Virtual London Marathon. Bryan Hucknall, 48, from Nottingham, caught coronavirus in March 2020, together with his wife Rachel. While Mrs Hucknall has recovered, Mr Hucknall has had breathing difficulties due to a part-collapsed...
WORLD
The Guardian

Emma Raducanu falls to defeat in first outing since US Open triumph

The question on most lips as Emma Raducanu returned to competition for the first time since her startling US Open victory was exactly how she would adjust to her new status as a grand slam champion. With major success inevitably comes increased and often unwanted expectation, as well a target on the back as players fight for the newest, biggest win.
TENNIS
Derrick

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei wins first London Marathon

LONDON (AP) — Opting for the London Marathon over the defense of her New York title next month paid off for Joyciline Jepkosgei after the Kenyan won on her debut in the British capital on Sunday. Jepkosgei won in two hours, 17 minutes, 43 seconds — making her the seventh...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Covid#Kenya#Ap
Indy100

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions. After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye...
WORLD
teamusa.org

Paralympians McFadden, Romanchuk Finish On Podium In London Marathon

Tatyana McFadden preparing for the start of the women's Marathon - T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk continued their tour of the world’s most prestigious marathons with two more podium finishes on Sunday. Just a week after...
WORLD
Metro International

Athletics-Ethiopia’s Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON (Reuters) -Ethiopia’s Sisay Lemma won the men’s London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year to surge ahead...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

Boston Marathon 2021: Reduced Field, Rolling Start Among COVID Precautions

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the same familiar streets and the same familiar route. But everything else about this year’s 125th running of the Boston Marathon will feel a little different. “We reduced the field size by 40%, eliminated the Athletes Village and we’ll have a rolling start for the first...
BOSTON, MA
teamusa.org

McFadden, Romanchuk Win As Americans Reach All Four Podiums In Chicago Marathon

Tatyana McFadden celebrates after helping her team to win gold in the 4x100m Universal Relay at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Competing in warm, windy conditions, American athletes reached all four podiums in Sunday’s Chicago Marathon, the first major marathon on U.S. soil in more than two years.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Demi Vollering secures Women’s Tour of Britain as Elisa Balsamo wins final stage

Demi Vollering secured the AJ Bell Women’s Tour title as world champion Elisa Balsamo claimed a sprint victory on the final stage in FelixstoweSD Worx rider Vollering was defending a lead of one minute and nine seconds in the general classification standings.Vollering’s advantage never looked in danger on Saturday’s last leg over 155.3km from Haverhill through to the Suffolk coast.The Dutchwoman stayed clear of any trouble to finish safely in the peloton.There had been an early breakaway from Eugenia Bujak, with Dani Christmas, Ane Santesteban, Sofia Bertizzolo and Veronica Ewers all helping to chase her down, albeit interrupted by a level crossing at around 56km left.The peloton, though, continued to work hard to pull back a lead, which had been more than three minutes, heading into the closing stages.It was Valcar–Travel & Service rider Balsamo, sporting the rainbow jersey, who had the legs to take the sprint finish on Sea Road ahead of Lorena Wiebes and Chloe Hosking.Vollering claimed the overall title, 1min 2secs ahead of Team DSM’s Juliette Labous.Clara Copponi was third for FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, a further three seconds off the pace.
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy