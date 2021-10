The Vikings' defense struggled to contain their opponents for the first two weeks of the season. However, at their home debut in Week 3, the defensive unit rallied and sacked Russell Wilson twice, holding him to just seven rushing yards and constantly disrupting him with pressure in the pocket. It's still a risky decision to roll the Vikings D/ST into lineups against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, but their schedule does soften up against the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO