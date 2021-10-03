Greenville staying in during National Night Out?

Greenville’s observance of the National Night Out is scheduled Tuesday, but there are only a handful of neighborhoods planning to participate this year.

Greenville Police Department Officer James Hamilton is helping to oversee the local effort, which typically sees a dozen or more activities planned throughout the city as residents meet with police and fire personnel and learn how to fight crime in their neighborhoods.

“I’d like to say that there are going to be tons of location but as of right now there are only five,” Hamilton said Friday morning.

The confirmed events will be in the Villa Fontana neighborhood, at the United Presbyterian Church on Stonewall, Oak Creek Park, Gamecock Circle, and 805 Sahara Drive.

Hamilton said several of the neighborhoods who traditionally participate chose not to this time around.

“They would not say but I believe that it’s a COVID issue for several of the older individuals that used to hold them every year,” he said.

The 2020 event in Greenville was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greenville has received several awards in the past, recognizing the city’s National Night Out as among the best in the nation for cities with populations between 15,000 and 49,999 residents.

There is still time for neighborhoods to sign up. Those wanting additional information can contact Hamilton by email at jhamilton@ci.greenville.tx.us

There is an online form to register a neighborhood event at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/19365/NNO-National-Night-Out-REGISTRATION-FORM-2021?bidId=