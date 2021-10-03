Old expressions bring back long ago memories

A group of Immaculate Conception School students pose for a photo following a tour of The Express. Behind the group are large rolls of news print paper. Pictured, back row from left, are Arlene Glossner, Susan Strump, unknown, Kathy Donovan, Yvonne Cebulia, unknown, Bonnie Baker, McDermit, unknown, Midgie Marshall, unknown and unknown. Front row, James Dickey, John Marshall, George Yarnell, Buck O’Reilly, Joe Johnson, Jim Taylor, Rishel, Jim Hickey. Behind Jim is an unknown young man and one with the last name Myers. We believe the photo was taken sometime in the 1940s or 1950s. Anyone who may be able to identify some of the unknown students, or when the photo was taken, is asked to contact Laura Jameson at ljameson@lockhaven.com or by calling 570-748-6791.
