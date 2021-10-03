Old expressions bring back long ago memories

Belle Glos Love Letters Encourages All to Dedicate a Love Letter to the People You Appreciate the Most. Napa Valley, Calif. (October 5, 2021) – This past year has opened people’s eyes to a great deal — it has made them appreciate the places they frequented with ease, the people they could hug without a second thought, the things they could do without restrictions. Joe Wagner, fifth-generation winemaker and owner of Belle Glos, and celebrated novelist Nicholas Sparks are encouraging everyone to write a love letter dedicated to the people they cherish most. Launching just in time for the 25th anniversary of Nicholas Sparks’ most known novel, The Notebook (1996), Belle Glos has collaborated with luxury stationer, Dempsey & Carroll, to create limited-edition Belle Glos Love Letters stationery kits. The bespoke kits are available on their own (SRP: $90) at quiltandco.com/product/belle-glos-love-letter-stationary-set, and will be included when you purchase your three favorite Belle Glos wines for $1 starting Friday, October 8th. Additionally, a 10-pack of the custom cards and envelopes only will be available through the Dempsey & Carroll website.

