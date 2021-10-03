CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riddleton, TN

Old expressions bring back long ago memories

By JACK MCCALL
hendersonvillestandard.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy late grandfather, Will Herod Brim, had a few verbal expressions that were his very own. In the Riddleton Community he was known for one particular phrase. There were a few people who even referred to him as “Ol’ dad blame, you know what?”. Any time he expressed dismay or...

www.hendersonvillestandard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

REVIEW: Three Dog Night brings back fond rock memories

Saturday’s Three Dog Night concert was a lot like a class reunion. The classmates may have gotten older, but they still had plenty of spunk. Danny Hutton, the only remaining original member of the group, was even able to hit Journey-level notes during some of the songs. The band – now including David Morgan and Paul Kingary on vocals – only played cuts that had charted. While some were vaguely memorable, there were enough “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain” and “Shambala” hits to keep the night interesting.
MUSIC
thelostogle.com

OKC Memorial Marathon needs to bring in some ringers…

After a two and half year hiatus, the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon returned to town this weekend. Outside of the time I lived in a duplex in Mesta Park and got trapped in my neighborhood when all I wanted to do was cross Classen and get to Braum’s for a Sunday morning hangover breakfast, I like the marathon and think it’s a cool event for the city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riddleton, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#The Riddleton Community#Dod
BBC

Bringing a centuries-old craft back to life in County Tyrone

A centuries-old skill is being revived in Northern Ireland. Glass and crystal-cutting in County Tyrone was once world-renowned and the craft in the area dates back to 1771. However, it wasn’t until the company Tyrone Crystal was founded in 1971 that its glass and crystal products were shipped across the world.
WORLD
wineindustryadvisor.com

Belle Glos Wines, Dempsey & Carroll, and Nicholas Sparks Bring Back the Long-Lost Art of Love Letters

Belle Glos Love Letters Encourages All to Dedicate a Love Letter to the People You Appreciate the Most. Napa Valley, Calif. (October 5, 2021) – This past year has opened people’s eyes to a great deal — it has made them appreciate the places they frequented with ease, the people they could hug without a second thought, the things they could do without restrictions. Joe Wagner, fifth-generation winemaker and owner of Belle Glos, and celebrated novelist Nicholas Sparks are encouraging everyone to write a love letter dedicated to the people they cherish most. Launching just in time for the 25th anniversary of Nicholas Sparks’ most known novel, The Notebook (1996), Belle Glos has collaborated with luxury stationer, Dempsey & Carroll, to create limited-edition Belle Glos Love Letters stationery kits. The bespoke kits are available on their own (SRP: $90) at quiltandco.com/product/belle-glos-love-letter-stationary-set, and will be included when you purchase your three favorite Belle Glos wines for $1 starting Friday, October 8th. Additionally, a 10-pack of the custom cards and envelopes only will be available through the Dempsey & Carroll website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Mears
Person
Randy Johnson
Person
Jack Mccall
hendersonvillestandard.com

Deer camp’s mellow memories

It probably wasn’t a bear crunching around out there in the dark – even though a mama and four cubs wandered through this very spot awhile back – but some of us still eased a little closer to the campfire. We were just chilly. The occasion was the annual deer...
PETS
CBS Boston

Viral Golden Retriever Is Back To Cheer Boston Marathon Runners

ASHLAND (CBS) — Twelve-year-old Spencer and nine-year-old Penny are a staple along the Boston Marathon route, holding signs to cheer on the runners. “They just like to carry stuff so I figured one year I’d have them do the Boston Strong flag and then he just did it,” said Rich Powers. Owner Rich Powers is a professional photographer and runs The Henry Studio out of Holliston. He captures plenty of adorable moments of his golden retrievers. One such video of Spencer from the 2018 Boston Marathon went viral. “I came home, posted it on Facebook and took a nap and woke...
BOSTON, MA
Lockhaven Express

Old Photo Album: A tour of The Express

A group of Immaculate Conception School students pose for a photo following a tour of The Express. Behind the group are large rolls of news print paper. Pictured, back row from left, are Arlene Glossner, Susan Strump, unknown, Kathy Donovan, Yvonne Cebulia, unknown, Bonnie Baker, McDermit, unknown, Midgie Marshall, unknown and unknown. Front row, James Dickey, John Marshall, George Yarnell, Buck O’Reilly, Joe Johnson, Jim Taylor, Rishel, Jim Hickey. Behind Jim is an unknown young man and one with the last name Myers. We believe the photo was taken sometime in the 1940s or 1950s. Anyone who may be able to identify some of the unknown students, or when the photo was taken, is asked to contact Laura Jameson at ljameson@lockhaven.com or by calling 570-748-6791.
PHOTOGRAPHY
southernminn.com

Homecoming brings back fall memories of excitement

Fall brings both changes and grand festivities, and for many people, homecoming week is the season’s kick-off. The excitement begins on Monday for some, and for others it started weeks ago. I’ve had the opportunity to chat with a few people about what makes this week unique to them. I found it fascinating hearing the different things that go on throughout the week that people were most excited about and the memories of past years that last and shine the brightest.
FESTIVAL
Sioux City Journal

'Cats' tour brings back memories for iconic show's star

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" On opening night of the national tour of “Cats,” Tayler Harris remembers being very nervous. Performing for the first time since COVID-19 closed theaters, she and her castmates couldn’t believe they were back in a theater, singing and dancing, “doing what we were meant to do.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy