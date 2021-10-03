CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNRWA chief makes urgent appeal for funding, says agency risks ‘collapse’

Cleveland Jewish News
 7 days ago

United Nation Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) chief Philippe Lazzarini warned on Friday that due to a severe funding crisis, the organization faces collapse, AP reported. “The financial situation is a real existential threat to the organization,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Lazzarini told reporters. “We should not underestimate this because it might force the organization to decrease services.”

