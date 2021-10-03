CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd hero McGrath understands Solskjaer benching Ronaldo

By Paul Vegas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United hero Paul McGrath says it was right that Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench for their 1-1 draw with Everton. McGrath wrote for the Sunday World: "Yes, Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) could have started him, after all he is now heading off for international duty with Portugal. "But you...

The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Sir Alex Ferguson has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to start Cristiano Ronaldo on the substitutes’ bench for Manchester United’s draw against Everton last weekend. A video of Ferguson speaking to mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov in the directors’ lounge at Old Trafford emerged on social media on Monday. After being asked about Solskjaer’s team selection, Ferguson says: “I think that when they [Everton] saw Ronaldo wasn’t playing …”After Nurmagomedov references Ronaldo being brought on after 57 minutes, Ferguson adds: “You should always start with your best player.”United struggled throughout the 1-1 draw, with Andros Townsend scoring a magnificent equaliser...
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: We know Ronaldo likes playing against Villarreal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows Cristiano Ronaldo has an excellent record against Champions League opponents Villarreal. Ronaldo has a record of 13 goals against Villarreal. Solskjaer said: "You can almost say he's worth one guaranteed goal. "He enjoys playing against Villarreal and knows they have top defenders. It...
BBC

Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa - Solskjaer reaction

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Aston Villa's winning goal at Old Trafford should have been disallowed. Kortney Hause struck with a powerful header two minutes from the end of normal time before Bruno Fernandes missed a stoppage time penalty. "You can take it when it's a good goal...
AFP

Pressure mounts on Solskjaer as Man Utd stumble again

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal's Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button yet, with his side just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six matches. But there are worrying signs for the Red Devils, who must rediscover their mojo quickly after a shock reverse in their Champions League opener against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham and Saturday's defeat against Aston Villa. The one result that breaks up that nasty sequence was a 2-1 victory at West Ham, but that only came courtesy of a late winner and a David de Gea penalty save in stoppage time.
Tribal Football

Solskjaer unsure of Man Utd injured pair Shaw and Maguire

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left sweating on injured pair Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw after defeat at home to Aston Villa. Shaw was replaced by Diogo Dalot in the 35th minute after failing to shake off a problem he'd picked up midway through the first half at Old Trafford.
Tribal Football

Aston Villa great McGrath happy for fans after victory at Man Utd

Aston Villa great Paul McGrath was delighted for the fans after victory at Manchester United. McGrath also played for United and wrote for the Sunday World: "While I was disappointed by United's display, the other half of my heart was delighted to see Villa win yesterday. "I had some of...
Tribal Football

REVEALED: Ronaldo planning for coaching future with Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo can see a coaching future for himself - at Manchester United. The Sun says Ronaldo wants to hang up his boots at Manchester United when he retires from playing. The Portugal star is then keen to go into coaching at the club - which could see him overseeing...
Tribal Football

Olympiakos declare interest in Man Utd attacker Ronaldo

Olympiakos have declared interest in Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Amid talk of Ronaldo planning to play out his career with United, Olympiakos GM Evangelina Souloukou has declared they're interested in bringing him to Greece before he retires. "An arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo? Why not ?" said Souloukou to Tuttosport.
The Independent

Manchester United v Everton: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains team selection with Cristiano Ronaldo benched

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested Cristiano Ronaldo as part of five changes against Everton due to the quick turnaround between games, the Manchester United manager said.Ronaldo scored a dramatic late winner in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Villarreal but was named as a substitute in a Premier League game for the first time since his return to Old Trafford.Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani were instead handed starts in Solskjaer's attack, while Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho were among the substitutes. Luke Shaw returned to the starting line-up after recovering from an illness earlier this week and Aaron Wan-Bissaka returned following his European...
Tribal Football

Liverpool hero Lawrenson: Ronaldo is working for Man Utd

Liverpool hero Mark Lawrenson believes Everton are capable of upsetting Manchester United today. United will host Everton at Old Trafford today in the early game. Lawrenson said on BBC Sport: "United might have left it very late to beat Villarreal, but the most important thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that he won the game. The focus was on Cristiano Ronaldo's winner.
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero McGrath: Everton cut through the defence at will

Manchester United FA Cup winner Paul McGrath says Everton deserved more from their 1-1 draw on Saturday. McGrath wrote for the Sunday World: "You have to worry about Manchester United when their best player in their last two games has been goalkeeper David de Gea. "He has made big saves...
World Soccer Talk

Ferguson says Man Utd must pick ‘best players’ after Ronaldo benched

London (AFP) – Alex Ferguson has added to the growing pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by criticising the Manchester United manager’s decision to use Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute against Everton. Solskjaer surprisingly left Ronaldo on the bench for the first 57 minutes of Saturday’s damaging 1-1 draw at Old...
