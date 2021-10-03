Man Utd hero McGrath understands Solskjaer benching Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United allowed fans to dream big but three defeats in four games have ramped up the pressure ahead of Villarreal's Champions League trip to Old Trafford on Wednesday. There is no need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to hit the panic button yet, with his side just one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after six matches. But there are worrying signs for the Red Devils, who must rediscover their mojo quickly after a shock reverse in their Champions League opener against Young Boys, a League Cup exit to West Ham and Saturday's defeat against Aston Villa. The one result that breaks up that nasty sequence was a 2-1 victory at West Ham, but that only came courtesy of a late winner and a David de Gea penalty save in stoppage time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO