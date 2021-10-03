Air Invasion: China flies 39 warplanes over Taiwan – Politics Abroad
Tensions are rising between China and Taiwan. The people want to see the Republican island state as part of its national territory again. And with all his might!. The Chinese Air Force re-entered Taiwan’s airspace with fighter jets on Saturday. The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense says 20 Chinese warplanes first appeared near the Pradas Islands. On Sunday night, 19 more engines crossed Taiwan’s airspace. With a total of 39 fighter jets, the number of engines surpassed the previous maximum number on Friday.raventribune.com
