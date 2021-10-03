Air Invasion: China flies 39 warplanes over Taiwan – Politics Abroad

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Invasion: China flies 39 warplanes over Taiwan

By Keith Wise
 7 days ago

Tensions are rising between China and Taiwan. The people want to see the Republican island state as part of its national territory again. And with all his might!. The Chinese Air Force re-entered Taiwan’s airspace with fighter jets on Saturday. The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense says 20 Chinese warplanes first appeared near the Pradas Islands. On Sunday night, 19 more engines crossed Taiwan’s airspace. With a total of 39 fighter jets, the number of engines surpassed the previous maximum number on Friday.

dallassun.com

The US cannot defend Taiwan, and China knows it

The US is playing a dangerous game of putting a public face on a policy of defending Taiwan from China, for which it has zero capability to implement. Following a recent escalation of tensions between Beijing and Taipei, Chinese President Xi Jinping vowed on Saturday to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan by peaceful means and warned foreign nations about meddling in the issue.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Joe Biden must stand up to China after latest threats to Taiwan

China is sending record numbers of military aircraft to threaten Taiwan, warning “war may be triggered at any time” and asking the island democracy’s allies if they want to “become cannon fodder.”. Team Biden’s response: Happy talk of how China’s president-for-life promised a month ago to keep the peace and...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Taiwan leader says island will not bow to China

Taiwan will not bow to pressure by Beijing and will defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday, following a spike in incursions by Chinese warplanes into its air defence zone. Self-governed Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. "The more we achieve, the greater the pressure we face from China," Tsai said in a speech marking Taiwan's National Day, adding: "Nobody can force Taiwan to take the path China has laid out for us." She described Taiwan as "standing on democracy's first line of defence".
POLITICS
WOWK

Damaged US sub in port after collision in South China Sea

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea last weekend has arrived in port at Guam, the Navy said Friday. No further details about the circumstances of the collision or the extent of damage...
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Taiwan wants 'status quo', not China's path, president says

Taiwan's president on Sunday called for the maintenance of the political status quo in a forthright speech which acknowledged rising pressure from ChinaTsai Ing-wen also firmly Chinese military coercion, a stance driven home by a rare demonstration of Taiwan’s defense capabilities in a parade on its National Day. A choir of singers from Taiwan’s various indigenous tribes sang to open the ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in the center of Taipei that was built by the Japanese who ruled the island as a colony for 500 years until the end of World War II. “We will...
POLITICS
Reuters

Call Taiwan a country, French senator says, angering China

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan should be called a country, a senior French senator said on Friday during a visit to Taipei, doubling down on earlier comments that have angered Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces, not a country. Taiwan’s name is a tricky issue. Formally called the...
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
AFP

Damaged US nuclear sub arrives in Guam

An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.
MILITARY
Reuters

U.S. troops rotating into Taiwan for training -sources

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Small numbers of U.S. special operations forces have been rotating into Taiwan on a temporary basis to train with Taiwanese forces, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Pentagon, which historically has not disclosed details about U.S....
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

Tony Abbott warns China could 'lash out' at Taiwan soon

Former prime minister Tony Abbott has warned China could “lash out disastrously” at Taiwan very soon. In a speech in Taipei, Abbott condemned China’s growing belligerence towards Taiwan and said Australia should not be indifferent to its fate. Abbott – who as prime minister concluded the free trade agreement with China – recalled the warmer relations between China and Australia in those days. “Much has changed in just six years, but it’s not Australia’s goodwill towards the people of China, about a million of whom are now Australians and making a fine contribution to our country,” he said. Australia had no issue with China,...
POLITICS

