Pep Guardiola makes it work without a marquee striker, as Thomas Tuchel fails by failing to play to his attack.The Manchester City manager claimed his first victory in England over the German, and shifted the tone of this burgeoning title race, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea thanks to a fortuitous – but deserved – Gabriel Jesus goal.The travelling support were finally able to roar about being “champeones” in response to Chelsea’s earlier chants of “European champions, you’ll never sing that”. They were instead finally celebrating a win over Tuchel’s side.On that, Chelsea’s image of impregnability vanished, although it was...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 DAYS AGO