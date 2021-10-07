CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I went to Olive Garden and saw how its huge bowls of pasta and endless breadsticks have led to booming sales

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PF7aT_0cFhdhw500
Patrons enter an Olive Garden Restaurant.

Steve Helber/AP Photo

Olive Garden and casual chain dining are having a resurgence right now as customers return.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZJpE_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden in Rochester, NY.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I visited a location in Rochester, New York for the first time in years to see why the chain is having such a moment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcEuN_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden parking lot in Rochester, NY.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A huge banner outside advertising open positions showed that Olive Garden is dealing with the same tight labor market as the rest of the restaurant industry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nk6ij_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden is hiring.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Insider

A sign on the door advertised to-go options, which became key to restaurants' survival in 2020 and now make up 27% of sales, parent company Darden said in a September earnings call.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6Dj5_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden is promoting online orders.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Inside, Olive Garden looked exactly as a remembered it, in what the chain calls a "Tuscan Farmhouse" style.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YPDti_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden interior in Rochester, NY.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The instantly recognizable style consists of stone facades, wood details, columns, and archways.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1Zyz_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden is decorated in a signature style.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Ceiling beams and doorways throughout the restaurant make it feel more intimate and cozy, breaking up the large building into smaller, quieter spaces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZv16_0cFhdhw500
The Tuscan-inspired design is instantly recognizable.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I've never been to Italy, so I can't say the design reminds me of any particular region, but it instantly feels like Olive Garden when I walk inside.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CDFtt_0cFhdhw500
The walls are stone facades.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A huge part of the middle of the restaurant is taken up by the bar, which was mostly empty when I visited, while seating areas were more full.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TelDB_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden bar.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The bar area seemed to be serving as a makeshift bussing station.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07sxsa_0cFhdhw500
Walls are decorate with paintings of pastoral scenes.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Wine plays a huge part in the restaurant's decor, with a wall decorated with bottles.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nojwm_0cFhdhw500
Dozens of bottles of wine on display.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Walls are also decorated throughout with prints of Italian scenes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yT5jG_0cFhdhw500
Paintings and photos cover the walls.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Taking the theme extremely literally, tables are divided by faux olive trees.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtK28_0cFhdhw500
Olive tree decor.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We walked past all the Olive Garden-core stone facades and walls of wine to get to a table in the back of the restaurant. Even though it was fairly busy for a weeknight, we were seated right away.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UozV9_0cFhdhw500
Paper and virtual menus.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Olive Garden's menus got smaller in the last year, like at many other chains to reduce complexity and make preparation faster.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bvFB_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden's shorter, COVID-19-era menu.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Darden CEO Gene Lee called it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to cut menus across the board.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fp7K_0cFhdhw500
Booths and tables.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: FSR

Despite cuts, all the classics you'd expect from Olive Garden were still there: chicken parm, fettuccine alfredo, unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, and create your own pasta.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XqJdc_0cFhdhw500
Classics still on the menu.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Almost immediately after sitting down, the waitress brought over the real star: breadsticks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzX8g_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden's breadsticks.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

They're greasy, warm, and soft on the inside - just as good as I remembered them, and immediately made the visit worthwhile.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ou9W_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden's breadsticks.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

They only came in baskets of three at a time, but that didn't stop us. We polished off the first basket quickly, maybe embarrassingly so.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mkR3_0cFhdhw500
Breadsticks came in sets of three at a time.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

For an appetizer, we decided to lean into the breadsticks with the $4.99 unlimited dipping sauces.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqwuP_0cFhdhw500
Marinara sauce.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We started out with a classic marinara, which was a great complement to the breadsticks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lDJK0_0cFhdhw500
Dipping Olive Garden breadsticks into marinara sauce.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I wanted to test out the drink menu, too, so I ordered a berry sangria.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34efmz_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden berry sangria.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I thought it was delicious and fairly large for the $6.50 price tag.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s8qPi_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden berry sangria.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My fiance ordered a glass of wine, which was inexpensive and "fine" in his review.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPvg6_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden red wine.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Drinks were served from this station near our table, which had a few dozen bottles of wine and a wine fridge.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04V5mp_0cFhdhw500
Drink station.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Both entrees came with the option of a soup or salad. My fiance went with the house salad, which came in this gigantic serving bowl.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1JkF_0cFhdhw500
Salad serving bowl

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Olive Garden servers will also grate cheese on just about anything you order, which we took full advantage of.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BrxEW_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden house salad.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I opted for the chicken gnocchi soup, with extra cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C2eRI_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden chicken gnocchi soup.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The soup was so creamy and satisfying that I almost regretted not choosing the unlimited soup and salad for my entree.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alTeM_0cFhdhw500
With extra cheese.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

While we ate our soups and salads, the breadsticks kept coming.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRKYw_0cFhdhw500
More breadsticks.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We chose the alfredo dipping sauce for the next round.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB7yQ_0cFhdhw500
Breadsticks in Alfredo sauce.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

By this point, we were both starting to slow down after several rounds of breadsticks, plus heavy sauces and soup.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EQ1W_0cFhdhw500
Breadsticks get Joe's approval.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

We powered through, though, because our entrees came out a few minutes later.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E6rV_0cFhdhw500
Entrees are served.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

I ordered the create your own pasta with rigatoni, five-cheese marinara, and topped with meatballs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1hBX_0cFhdhw500
Create your own pasta with rigatoni and marinara.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Of course, I topped it with more grated cheese.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwVpK_0cFhdhw500
Topped with meatballs.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Once I started eating it, I was glad I got the pasta. It was hearty and familiar, perfect for a cool, rainy fall day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVIX7_0cFhdhw500
Rigatoni and sauce.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

My fiance went for the peak Olive Garden experience with the Tour of Italy, which includes chicken parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, and lasagna.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnThg_0cFhdhw500
Tour of Italy entree.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

A plate full of cheesy carbs, it was exactly what you expect when you walk into Olive Garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQlSe_0cFhdhw500
Fettuccine Alfredo.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Predictably, we soon had to give up our aspirations of finishing this huge meal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF06d_0cFhdhw500
Half-eaten entrees.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

It's nearly impossible to pace yourself with breadsticks and save room for your meal, but why would you need to? You can always bring it home with you.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRlzo_0cFhdhw500
Left-over breadsticks.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The large servings, particularly the Tour of Italy, don't even seem intended to be eaten in one sitting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JAkmF_0cFhdhw500
We couldn't quite finish.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Our waitress brought us to-go boxes to pack up our food, including the remaining breadsticks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRJiN_0cFhdhw500
Create your own pasta in a to-go box.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

They reheated great for lunch the next day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m8TJ_0cFhdhw500
To-go boxes.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

When it was time to pay, the server directed us to the small tablet on the table which had an itemized bill and the option to split the check, call over the server, or order more food.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LPi9_0cFhdhw500
Digital payment screen on tablet.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The entire meal came out to $59 before tip.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrGHr_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden sales are up.Digital payment screen on tablet.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Business has picked for Olive Garden after a slow down earlier in the pandemic.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YD2NP_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden wine glasses.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Same-store sales are up over 37% at Olive Garden, Darden reported in its most recent earnings call, and monthly visits have been hovering around 2019 levels and even surpassing them, Placer.ai found.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJ8Vi_0cFhdhw500
Yet another breadstick.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Placer.ai

Just a few years ago, full-service chains like Olive Garden were on the decline, with criticisms from investors and customers alike.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VhHGZ_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden pasta.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Source: Insider

Now, with a pared down one-page menu and a focus on the things that made it popular - huge, reasonably priced servings of pasta and breadsticks - Olive Garden feels relevant again.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTqvy_0cFhdhw500
Olive Garden wall decor.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Though there are shortages of foods, materials, and just about everything else right now, you'd never know it inside Olive Garden, where you'll see mountains of pasta and endless breadsticks. It feels indulgent and comforting, ideal for this moment.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pz2mE_0cFhdhw500
Rigatoni.

Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

