Tom Allen met with the media during the Hoosiers' bye week to provide an update on QB Michael Penix's shoulder -- he's week-to-week with an AC separation -- and to provide other updates. Note that the video starts just about one minute in, so the actual announcement of Penix's injury and an update on RB Tim Baldwin hitting the transfer portal isn't part of the video. But there is full discussion of everything else.

