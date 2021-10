The Lakeland men's soccer team traveled to Ancilla College today looking to avenge a tough loss on Friday. Lakeland got off to a great start taking a 4-0 lead at the half. The first goal was scored when Omar Alumtairi struck a free kick into the goal area where Shakeel Browne headed it by the Chargers netminder. Omani Leacock, Eric Schatzle, and Amir Serikbaev would also add goals to put the Lakers in a commanding position. Before the half would end though, Browne would get a red card and the Lakers would play short handed for the remainder of the match.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO