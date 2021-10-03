Real Monarchs Drop 3-0 Result in Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a shot advantage in the second half, K-State was unable to pull the upset on Sunday afternoon at John Walker Soccer Complex, as Texas Tech used a pair of first half goals to down the Wildcats, 2-0. "I thought we played a good game, it's just, in the big moments or key moments of the game, we cut ourselves or dig ourselves another hole," said head coach Mike Dibbini about Sunday's match. "That can't happen against good teams. We just can't do that. We have got to figure out ways to continue to get better, but we played a really good game we just did it against a really good opponent and they capitalized on their chances and we just couldn't do the same."

