Real Monarchs Drop 3-0 Result in Texas
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, October 2, 2021) – Real Monarchs (4-17-5, 17 points) fell 3-0 to Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on a rainy Saturday night at H-E-B Park. The Toros created the first solid chance of the night in the 17th minute when Juan Azocar whipped a ball into the box towards a wide open Frank Lopez, but Lopez's ensuing shot on frame was saved by Jeff Dewsnup. In the 28th minute, Rio Grande Valley midfielder Jonas Fjellberg fired a shot on frame that was saved by Dewsnup, spilling into the box where Elvis Amoh quickly tapped the ball into the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.
