Harry Maguire may be sidelined for "a few weeks" after suffering a calf injury in Manchester United’s defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday.Maguire is set to miss Villarreal's visit to Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday night, having sat out of May’s Europa League final in Gdansk against the same opposition.Luke Shaw was also taken off injured in the late 1-0 defeat to Villa, though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to be able to include the left-back in the Group F meeting.United are already without right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka following his sending off in their opening 2-1 defeat to Young...

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO