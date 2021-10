How’s this for a twist of fate? If it weren’t for the Oklahoma football defense, the Sooners could easily be 1-3 right now. Who would have ever imagined three years ago that the Sooners’ defensive performance would be the difference maker in OU’s winning way as opposed to its talent-laden offense, which at the present time is badly leaking oil? Believe it or not, that’s where we’re at four games into the 2021 season.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO