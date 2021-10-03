CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Cricket-Bavuma confident of winning fitness battle for Twenty20 World Cup

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa captain Temba Bavuma expects to be fit to lead the side at the Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates as he continues to recover from a thumb injury. The top-order batsman admits he is not 100% fit, but believes he will be...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beloit Daily News

After Laver Cup loss, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading home

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios doesn’t expect to remain on tour for too many more years and said he probably won’t play in the Laver Cup again. The Australian spoke to reporters Saturday after losing in straight sets to Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas as Team Europe went up 9-1 over Team World.
TENNIS
The Independent

US Open champion Emma Raducanu falls to defeat at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s return to the court after her sensational US Open triumph ended in defeat as she was beaten in the second round in Indian Wells It has been 27 days since the 18-year-old stunned the world to become the queen of New York in a fairytale story, but she could not reproduce that level in the Californian desert, going down 6-2 6-4 to Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.That success at Flushing Meadows has catapulted Raducanu into stardom, attending the Met Gala and the James Bond premiere in her time away from the court, and she got a taste of her new...
TENNIS
95.5 FM WIFC

Cricket-Malik replaces injured Maqsood in Pakistan T20 World Cup squad

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik will make his sixth appearance at the Twenty20 World Cup later this month after being recalled to the squad on Saturday to replace injured middle-order batsman Sohaib Maqsood. Maqsood was ruled out of the showpiece tournament after suffering a lower back...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Temba Bavuma
740thefan.com

Cricket-Warner loses spot in IPL team with World Cup approaching

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Australia’s out-of-form opening batsman David Warner will head into next month’s Twenty20 World Cup without much match practice after he was dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Monday’s Indian Premier League match. Warner, 34, is one of the IPL’s most successful batsmen and ranks fifth in the all-time...
SPORTS
go955.com

Cricket-Buttler says England can win T20 World Cup even without Archer, Stokes

(Reuters) – England are favourites to win the Twenty20 World Cup despite the absence of pace bowler Jofra Archer and all-rounder Ben Stokes, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler said. Stokes was not included in England’s 15-man preliminary squad as he extends his break from cricket to focus on his mental health, while...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Twenty20#Cape Town#Reuters#South African#A Black African
BBC

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland match with Oman rained off

Scotland's hopes of a fourth successive win in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 were dashed after their match with Oman was abandoned due to cyclone. The visitors had run up a score off 100/3 after 23 overs when the match was called off. Shane Burger's side had already...
WORLD
whtc.com

Cricket-Morgan’s batting woes in IPL continue as World Cup approaches

(Reuters) – England Twenty20 captain Eoin Morgan’s poor batting performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as he scored only two runs in Kolkata Knight Riders’ defeat by Punjab Kings, raising concerns over his form ahead of the World Cup. Morgan, who also leads Kolkata, has scored a total...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle takeover confirmed as Saudi-backed bid ousts Mike Ashley

The takeover of Newcastle United is complete after a consortium, heavily backed by Saudi Arabia, ousted the retail tycoon Mike Ashley on Thursday. The new owners, celebrated by fans in the city but criticised by human rights groups, have vowed to “create a consistently successful team that’s regularly competing for major trophies”.The deal was completed following approval from the Premier League, after assurances that the Saudi state would not have control of the club. In a statement confirming the deal, the Premier League said: “[It] has now received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control...
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Cricket-Governing body ICC to switch to inclusive ‘batter’ from T20 World Cup

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The International Cricket Council will change “batsman” to the gender-neutral term “batter” in its playing conditions starting from this month’s Twenty20 World Cup, the world governing body said on Thursday. The Lord’s-based Marylebone Cricket Club, the sole authority on the laws of the game since it was...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ireland finalise their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup

Ireland have named their final 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup, with Shane Getkate, Graham Kennedy and Barry McCarthy missing out.The trio were all named in the initial group of 18, which has been preparing for the tournament in Dubai but have now been downgraded to travelling reserves.Andrew White, chair of Cricket Ireland’s selection panel, said: “It was always going to be a very difficult decision to reduce the squad from 18 to 15 – every player out in Dubai at the moment has proven their talent and deserved their chance.“The three players who have missed out will still have a role to play in supporting the core squad, and stay on within the team bubble as cover in case of injury or illness.”Ireland have three more warm-up matches, against the United Arab Emirates, Papua New Guinea and Bangladesh before they open their first round campaign against Holland on October 18 in Abu Dhabi.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Algeria, Egypt back to winning in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Riyad Mahrez has scored twice as African champion Algeria romped to a 6-1 win over Niger to return to winning ways in World Cup qualifying. Egypt took top spot in its group from Libya by edging their encounter 1-0. Ivory Coast claimed the other most significant result on Friday. Max-Alain Gradel thumped in a volley to send the Ivorians on their way to a 3-0 victory in Malawi. Only Tunisia, Morocco and Senegal have won all of their games in African qualifying. Tunisia cruised past Mauritania 3-0 on Thursday and has eight goals in three games without conceding.
FIFA
kfgo.com

Athletics-Rupp ready for Chicago after short Olympics turnaround

(Reuters) – Galen Rupp may have missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the American said on Friday that despite a short turnaround he has had a great recovery and is raring to get to the start line for this weekend’s Chicago Marathon. Rupp, who in 2017...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy