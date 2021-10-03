CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Virus surge hits New England despite high vaccination rates

By WILSON RING
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having the highest vaccination rates in the country, there are constant reminders for most New England states of just how vicious the delta variant of COVID-19 is. Hospitals across the region are seeing full intensive care units and staff shortages are starting to affect care. Public officials are pleading with the unvaccinated to get the shots. Health care workers are coping with pent-up demand for other kinds of care that had been delayed by the pandemic.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 14,076 weekend cases, 94 deaths erase previous declines

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 14,076 additional coronavirus cases since Friday: 3,392 Saturday, 6,289 Sunday and 4,395 Monday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 4,903 cases per day, up 7% from a week ago, and up 39% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.45 million infections statewide. While the statewide rate is no longer flat from ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Legislature#The Associated Press#Ap
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Vaccine Mandates Likely To Expand After Early Success

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Public and private workforce mandates with a deadline are working to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Colorado. Recently announced vaccination rates for companies and government organizations have all exceeded 95% of employees complying with the orders to get vaccinated or potentially lose their job. (credit: CBS) “This is a war that we are all waging against a relentless foe, and that’s what COVID virus is. The only way that you win a war like that is by everybody getting shoulder to shoulder and saying, ‘I’m in. I’m going to do what I can. Do my...
COLORADO STATE
ABQJournal

Number of new NM virus cases hits recent high

SANTA FE — After two months, New Mexico’s delta surge of new COVID-19 cases is not subsiding as previously hoped. State health officials reported 1,025 new confirmed virus cases Thursday — the highest single-day total since Aug. 12. There were also 349 individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19 around New Mexico...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bangor Daily News

Rural divide persists despite Maine’s high COVID-19 vaccination rate

PORTLAND, Maine — More than 75 percent of Maine’s population that is age 20 and older is now fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the state’s public health agency reported on Wednesday. Maine has one of the highest rates of vaccination for COVID-19 in the country. About 65 percent of the state’s...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: More than 3,000 hospitalized, the most since early February; 5,819 additional cases, 92 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,819 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday. The total of 34,324 cases over the last seven days translates to a moving average of 4,903 cases per day, up 7% from a week ago, and up 41% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1.46 million infections statewide. With Sullivan County’s recent uptick in case numbers, all 67 Pennsylvania ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Plainsman

Beadle County vaccination rates hit new weekly low

HURON — With deaths and hospitalizations on the rise in the state, vaccination rates remained low at a state level and dropped by nearly a third in just one week in Beadle County. The state added 352 new positive cases, one new death, and 477 new recovered cases in Friday’s...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
The Independent

The Latest: Australian state reports daily virus case record

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Victoria state on Friday reported a record of 1,838 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.The daily tally of confirmed cases is the highest in a 24-hour period of any Australian state or territory.It was the ninth consecutive day Australia’s second-most populous state has reported more than 1,000 cases, with active infections soaring to 16,823.The deaths brought Victoria's toll from an outbreak of the delta variant that began in early August to 75. Infections are declining in New South Wales state. Australia’s most populous state reported 646 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths on Friday.___MORE ON THE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
120K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy