Since first arriving on the local girls golf scene as freshmen three years ago, Catie Nekola and Reese Clark have never seemed to avoid comparisons. Nekola, the last link to the historic St. Charles North 2018 Class 2A state-championship unit, and Clark, who led Geneva to its first team state appearance the following year at the Hickory Point Golf Course in Forsyth, closed out their careers Saturday on the second day of the state finals slightly north of Decatur.

DECATUR, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO