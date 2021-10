MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin lost starting QB Graham Mertz early in the second half in a 38-17 loss to Michigan on Saturday at Camp Randall. Mertz was injured after being sacked by the Wolverine defense on the opening drive of the second as the Badgers were trailing 13-10. That’s as close as the game would get as Michigan rattled off 25 unanswered from that point on to put the game on ice.