The school year just started, Halloween is coming, and Thanksgiving plans are still up in the air. Most people's hands are full. Still, many are ordering year-end gifts now. Amazon has started Black Friday deals early and more than 40% of merchants recently told logistics company Ware2Go that they're already at "peak" holiday shopping levels. It may be because consumers have gotten the message that things they buy on Black Friday might not have enough time to arrive by Christmas a month later, let alone Hanukkah, which this year sees the first candle lit on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO