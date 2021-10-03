Rev. Fr. Paul Reichling, OFM, Cap

Rev. Gregory Scott "Greg" Drake, age 53, a resident of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Rome, GA, made his heavenly flight Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born in Rome on October 1, 1962, son of John Berry Drake, Jr., and Sylvia Brooks Drake. He was a 1985 graduate of Model High School where he played several sports. For the past 14 years Greg was pastor of the Church at Carrollton. He had pastored several churches in the North Georgia region prior to taking the pastorship in Carrollton. Greg loved the outdoors, going camping, working on home improvement projects and was an excellent grill-master. Mostly, he loved to talk about his Lord and Savior, telling everyone he met about what Jesus could do for them. Greg is survived by his wife, Toni Traylor Drake, whom he married December 12, 1992; daughter, Kaylee Morgan Drake; son, Layton Graham Drake; parents, John and Sylvia Drake; brothers and sister-in-laws, John Berry "Johnny" III and Lori Drake, and Daniel Lee Drake and Lisa Drake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Duane and Kathy Wallace; brother-in-law and sister in-law Scotty and Dusty Smith; brother-in-law, Drew Wallace; grandmother-in-law Martha Hughes; Several nieces and nephews, Austin Drake, Logan Drake, Brady Drake, Olivia Drake, Sophie Drake, Aidan Smith, Asher Smith, and Carter Wallace; a host of other relatives and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life for Greg will be held on his birthday, October 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart House Chapel, 102 South Street, Carrollton, GA, 30117. Rev. Gary Bradley will be officiating. A reception will follow. Salmon Funeral Home of Rome has charge of the arrangements for Rev. Gregory Scott "Greg" Drake.
