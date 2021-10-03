CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rev. Fr. Paul Reichling, OFM, Cap

Billings Gazette
 7 days ago

Reverend Paul Reichling, OFM Cap., died on Sept. 24, 2021 at the age of 83 at St. Paul's Home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. Paul was the son of the late Francis Sr. and Loretta (Beau) Reichling of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Paul was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1957, perpetually...

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Fr. Thomas M. Murphy

Father Thomas M. Murphy, pastor of All Saints Parish in Brunswick, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2021 at the age of 68. The son of Louis and Phyllis Murphy, Father Murphy was born in Houlton but grew up on Portland’s Munjoy Hill. He attended Cathedral School and then Cheverus High School before earning a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine. He then received a master’s degree in sacred theology from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore, Maryland.
BRUNSWICK, ME
ksal.com

Honoring Fr. Emil Kapaun

The remains of a Kansas Catholic Priest who died in a prisoner of war camp during the Korean War while ministering his fellow prisoners are back home and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held this week for Fr. Emil J. Kapaun. According to the Catholic Diocese of Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Fr. Kapaun homecoming Mass of Christian Burial

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A large crowd gathered at Hartman Arena for the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Emil Kapaun before they headed to Veterans Memorial Park. "Uncle Emil, welcome home, home at last,” said Ray Kapaun, Fr. Kapaun's nephew. The words spoken by the nephew of Father Kapaun...
WICHITA, KS
Bangor Daily News

All invited to memorial Mass for Fr. Murphy in Brunswick on Saturday

BRUNSWICK — All are invited to gather at a special memorial Mass for Fr. Thomas Murphy on at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 at St. John the Baptist Church, located on 39 Pleasant Street. The Mass will also be livestreamed on the All Saints Parish Facebook page (www.facebook.com/allsaintsparish.maine). Fr....
BRUNSWICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
Journal & Topics

Rev. Martin E. Bedoya

Rev. Martin E. Bedoya, age 81, of Des Plaines, Illinois, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Born on October 11, 1939 to his parents M. Nepomuceno Bedoya and Isabel Morales in Santa Barbara, Antioquia, Colombia. Dear brother of Fabio Antonia (late Lucy) Bedoya, Teresita (Tita) Piedrahita (late Gullermo) Bedoya, Luzelena (Nena) Bedoya, Jairo Esteban Bedoya and numerous nieces and nephews. Although he was ordained a Catholic priest later in life, he was raised in a devout Catholic family with the church and service to others central to his life. As a child, he started his studies in the Seminary of Yarumal, graduating with the Friars of Rafael de la Serna. He came to the United States (Chicago) in 1960. After a prestigious career in hospital administration – leading the administration of the Cardiology department at Columbus Hospital in Chicago, he later served for a time in social work and eventually returned to his call to priestly ministry. He was ordained a Deacon in November 2002 and attended Pope St. John XXIII Seminary outside of Boston in Weston, Massachusetts – a graduate theological institution dedicated uniquely to the preparation of mature seminarians. Martin thrived in this setting and was inspired by his studies and his fellow seminarians from all over the world. He graduated with his Masters of Divinity and was ordained as a priest on May 24, 2003. Martin’s dry wit, charm and creativity drew many to him, but his lifetime of benevolence will be his true legacy. Martin was incredibly generous – with his family, his communities and parishes. He was a central figure in the family, always being there to support his siblings and their children. In Santa Barbara, he was well known and loved in the town. He would always help those in need, with clothing and toys for children or food for families. He would also gather donations to support the missionary of Yarumal – where his nephew Father Gullermo Bedoya serves. Rev. Martin’s appointments included the parishes of St. Sylvester in Chicago, Illinois, St. John the Evangelist in Streamwood, Illinois, where he served as Deacon and Associate Pastor and St. Mary Catholic church in Des Plaines, Illinois, where he served as Associate Pastor retiring in 2013. Services for Rev. Martin Bedoya took place on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. For information please call the funeral home at (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
DES PLAINES, IL
kmrskkok.com

Rev. Roy M. Hasbargen

Rev. Roy M. Hasbargen, age 93 of St. Cloud, Minnesota, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021, at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center. Visitation for Rev. Roy M. Hasbargen will be Friday, October 1, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at Benson Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
sksm.edu

Rev. Dr. Traci West

Rev. Dr. Traci C. West is the James W. Pearsall Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School (Madison, NJ). Her teaching, research, and publications focus on the construction of liberative and explicitly antiracist social ethics in church and society, especially related to gender and sexuality justice. She also teaches in community settings ranging from local churches to the New Jersey state prisons. In addition to many articles and book chapters, she is the author of Solidarity and Defiant Spirituality: Africana Lessons on Religion, Racism, and Ending Gender Violence, Disruptive Christian Ethics: When Racism and Women’s Lives Matter, Wounds of the Spirit: Black Women, Violence, and Resistance Ethics, and editor of Our Family Values: Same-sex Marriage and Religion. She is an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church where she has been involved with organizing that centers the voices of Queer, Transgender, and People of Color in the struggle for LGBTQIA equality in the church.​
BERKELEY, CA
Observer-Reporter

Local restaurateur loses father, son to COVID

Alan Collins Jr. called his oldest son, Alan David Brown Sr., his best friend. And Collins Jr.’s father, Alan George Collins Sr., was the patriarch of the family, a man who “loved everybody and was loved by everyone.”. Collins Jr., the owner of the popular Washington restaurant Al’ an Ruben’s,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ofm#Billings#Holy Cross Church
WIBW

Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun before final rest in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday Afternoon Update: Following a funeral mass Wednesday morning at Hartman Arena in Park City, Father Emil Kapaun is being transported to his final resting place. People began lining up to view the procession even before the mass concluded. A horse-drawn caisson transported Fr. Kapaun’s remains...
WICHITA, KS
New Pittsburgh Courier

Instant Inspiration with Rev. A. Marie Walker

“I will sing a NEW SONG unto thee, O God; upon a psaltery and an instrument of ten strings will I sing praises unto thee.”. REV. WALKER SAYS: Let’s praise the Lord with a NEW SONG, OUR PERSONAL PRAISE TO HIM. (Rev. A. Marie Walker is servant pastor of St....
WILMERDING, PA
KAKE TV

People wait hours to get front row seat to Fr. Kapaun processional

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Right after the funeral service, Father Emil Kapaun's remains were escorted to Veterans Memorial Park and then to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Wichita where people had been waiting all day to be a part of his homecoming. We met a couple ladies...
WICHITA, KS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Drake, Rev. Greg

Rev. Gregory Scott "Greg" Drake, age 53, a resident of Carrollton, GA, formerly of Rome, GA, made his heavenly flight Wednesday morning, September 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born in Rome on October 1, 1962, son of John Berry Drake, Jr., and Sylvia Brooks Drake. He was a 1985 graduate of Model High School where he played several sports. For the past 14 years Greg was pastor of the Church at Carrollton. He had pastored several churches in the North Georgia region prior to taking the pastorship in Carrollton. Greg loved the outdoors, going camping, working on home improvement projects and was an excellent grill-master. Mostly, he loved to talk about his Lord and Savior, telling everyone he met about what Jesus could do for them. Greg is survived by his wife, Toni Traylor Drake, whom he married December 12, 1992; daughter, Kaylee Morgan Drake; son, Layton Graham Drake; parents, John and Sylvia Drake; brothers and sister-in-laws, John Berry "Johnny" III and Lori Drake, and Daniel Lee Drake and Lisa Drake; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Duane and Kathy Wallace; brother-in-law and sister in-law Scotty and Dusty Smith; brother-in-law, Drew Wallace; grandmother-in-law Martha Hughes; Several nieces and nephews, Austin Drake, Logan Drake, Brady Drake, Olivia Drake, Sophie Drake, Aidan Smith, Asher Smith, and Carter Wallace; a host of other relatives and friends also survive. A Celebration of Life for Greg will be held on his birthday, October 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at the Stewart House Chapel, 102 South Street, Carrollton, GA, 30117. Rev. Gary Bradley will be officiating. A reception will follow. Salmon Funeral Home of Rome has charge of the arrangements for Rev. Gregory Scott "Greg" Drake.
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
Pioneer Press

For Karla Hult, a new beginning after so many goodbyes

The first sign that something was wrong came after Bob Hult’s shoulder surgery at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park in 2010. While under the influence of pain medication, Hult, the father of KARE-11 reporter Karla Hult, became delusional and inarticulate. “He thought it was a conspiracy — that we and the hospital staff were trying to keep him there,” Karla Hult said. “He was really mad, very frustrated and irritable. He would lash out and try to get away.”
Vindy.com

Rev. Ray to receive award for courage

YOUNGSTOWN — The Simeon Booker Award for Courage program will be 7 p.m. Monday at the Tyler History Center, 325 W. Federal St. downtown, where the local award will be given to the Rev. James E. Ray. The event is free and open to the public. A reception that costs...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KWCH.com

Kan. veteran reflects on life of Fr. Kapaun

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - For some who served in the military, Fr. Emil Kapaun is a symbol of hope. For U.S. Navy veteran John Cain, he’s also a symbol of heroism. “He gave them hope and he kept their hope up that they would get out of it,” Cain said of Kapaun’s leadership in a Korean prisoner-of-war camp where the eventual candidate for sainthood died. “Doing that undoubtedly probably saved a lot of lives.”
KANSAS STATE
Sacramento Observer

Q&A: Rev. Tammie Denyse

The Sacramento OBSERVER has covered Carrie’s TOUCH’s efforts since its inception 15 years ago. We recently spoke with its co-founder Rev. Tammy Denyse about the continued work on raising awareness on the impact of breast cancer on Black women and supporting survivors in their varied cancer journeys. Q: You’ve stated...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Miami

Religious Statues Vandalized At St. Martha’s Catholic Church In Miami Shores

Miami Shores (CBSMiami) — For the second time in about a month, the statue of Jesus has been defaced. When you first arrive at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores, the first thing you see is a statue of Jesus. But in recent days the statue looks a lot different. “The head was knocked off, the arm, and a hand,” said Mary Ross Agosta with the Archdiocese of Miami. According to Ross Agosta, after morning mass on September 30th the pastor Martha’s Catholic Church walked out to find the blessed statue of Christ damaged.   The vandals even went to the extremes...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
St. Joseph Post

🎥 Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Emil Kapaun

WICHITA — A Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Emil J. Kapaun was held at Hartman Arena on Wednesday morning. Following the Mass, Father Kapaun's remains were carried from Veterans Memorial Park, 339 Veterans Memorial Parkway, by way of horse-drawn caisson to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception where he will finally be laid to rest.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy