Rev. Fr. Paul Reichling, OFM, Cap

Rev. Martin E. Bedoya, age 81, of Des Plaines, Illinois, passed away on September 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Born on October 11, 1939 to his parents M. Nepomuceno Bedoya and Isabel Morales in Santa Barbara, Antioquia, Colombia. Dear brother of Fabio Antonia (late Lucy) Bedoya, Teresita (Tita) Piedrahita (late Gullermo) Bedoya, Luzelena (Nena) Bedoya, Jairo Esteban Bedoya and numerous nieces and nephews. Although he was ordained a Catholic priest later in life, he was raised in a devout Catholic family with the church and service to others central to his life. As a child, he started his studies in the Seminary of Yarumal, graduating with the Friars of Rafael de la Serna. He came to the United States (Chicago) in 1960. After a prestigious career in hospital administration – leading the administration of the Cardiology department at Columbus Hospital in Chicago, he later served for a time in social work and eventually returned to his call to priestly ministry. He was ordained a Deacon in November 2002 and attended Pope St. John XXIII Seminary outside of Boston in Weston, Massachusetts – a graduate theological institution dedicated uniquely to the preparation of mature seminarians. Martin thrived in this setting and was inspired by his studies and his fellow seminarians from all over the world. He graduated with his Masters of Divinity and was ordained as a priest on May 24, 2003. Martin’s dry wit, charm and creativity drew many to him, but his lifetime of benevolence will be his true legacy. Martin was incredibly generous – with his family, his communities and parishes. He was a central figure in the family, always being there to support his siblings and their children. In Santa Barbara, he was well known and loved in the town. He would always help those in need, with clothing and toys for children or food for families. He would also gather donations to support the missionary of Yarumal – where his nephew Father Gullermo Bedoya serves. Rev. Martin’s appointments included the parishes of St. Sylvester in Chicago, Illinois, St. John the Evangelist in Streamwood, Illinois, where he served as Deacon and Associate Pastor and St. Mary Catholic church in Des Plaines, Illinois, where he served as Associate Pastor retiring in 2013. Services for Rev. Martin Bedoya took place on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Des Plaines, Illinois. Interment was in All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, Illinois. For information please call the funeral home at (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.

