Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday that a “peaceful” reunification of Taiwan with China s mainland was in Beijing s interests, despite ratcheted up military threats against the self-governing island. Xi spoke at an official celebration in Beijing's Great Hall of the People that focused largely on the need for the ruling Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country rises in power and influence. “Reunification of the nation must be realized, and will definitely be realized,” Xi vowed before an audience of politicians, military personnel and others gathered in the hulking chamber that serves as...

CHINA ・ 20 HOURS AGO