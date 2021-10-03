Apple & Pecan Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel

Sure, eggs and bacon are great. But when you're in the mood for an indulgent breakfast, nothing fits the bill like baked French toast. The sweet, custard-like filling is downright decadent. But if you're a dessert-lover at heart, then there's a recipe out there that's even more impressive—Pecan Pie French Toast. Take a minute to let that sink in. Day-old french bread is dipped in an egg custard that's spiked with cinnamon and vanilla, and then it's layered in a trusty 9-by-13-inch casserole dish. The pecan topping is loaded with nuts, brown sugar, and butter, then whisked together with maple syrup for a little extra a.m. pizzazz. Pecan pie for breakfast? Yes, please! Oh, and it all comes together in just over an hour. So yes, the perfect brunch casserole does exist.

