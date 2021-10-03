Apple & Pecan Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel
Apple baking season doesn’t usually come into its prime until the beginning of fall, but I just couldn’t wait to get started this year. This Apple Pecan Coffee Cake with Cinnamon Streusel is a delicious coffee cake that will be a huge hit at any brunch, whether you’re serving it up in the spring or autumn. The tender cake is packed with plenty of juicy apple chunks and crisp toasted pecans – and the whole thing is finished with a buttery cinnamon streusel!bakingbites.com
