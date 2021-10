FrightFest and FAB Press have published the FrightFest Guide To Grindhouse Movies, the fifth in a series of books which dive into head-first into the world of genre cinema. Following on from the success of the FrightFest Guide To Exploitation Movies, the FrightFest Guide to Monster Movies, the FrightFest Guide To Ghost Movies and the FrightFest Guide To Werewolf Movies comes a new book written by the great Alan Jones – a man who knows all there is to know about genre movies. Jones is a leading UK film critic and broadcaster as well as being a driving force behind FrightFest, the UK’s acclaimed fantasy-horror festival and all its off-shoots.

