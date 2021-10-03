Uncovering Curiosities: Bennett Miller’s FOXCATCHER
Bennett Miller’s 2014 film, Foxcatcher is a dark and clinical psychological drama about John du Pont ill-fated attempt to build his own Olympic wrestling team. Steve Carell plays the eccentric millionaire as an emotionally stunted man filled with demons. Born into the vast wealth of du Pont family, he never had to work for anything, but he was eager to create a US wrestling team as a way of earning respect from his mother (Vanessa Redgrave) and his country. Channing Tatum and Mark Ruffalo play Mark and Dave Schultz, two gold medal winning olympians who du Pont targets as a way of achieving dreams. This triangulated relationship plays out in an odd fashion and ends with fatal results.www.moviesinfocus.com
