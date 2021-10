While “Help wanted” signs are everywhere and the skills of the workforce are waning, Idaho’s critical infrastructure will always require regular maintenance. To meet that need, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is offering a five-week training program in the spring of 2022 in Eastern Idaho. Applicants selected for the program will receive hands-on training in heavy equipment operating, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and more. Applicants can also earn a free Commercial Driver’s License.

IDAHO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO