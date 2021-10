Huda Beauty Tan Light GloWish Soft Radiance Bronzing Powder ($31.00 for 0.28 oz.) is a medium-dark brown with warmer, more orange-leaning undertones and a “natural matte” finish that wasn’t fully flat and matte but wasn’t overtly shimmery on skin. The texture was smooth to the touch, almost cream-like as it was a bit more firmly-pressed into the pan (though not stiff!) and gave me a lot of control over how much product I picked up on my brush.

MAKEUP ・ 5 DAYS AGO