Ormie King: Meet Auburn's legendary Sanders brothers

Today’s story is really great and comes to us from Carole Sanders of Auburn. Thanks so much, Carole, for sharing this story about a couple of talented brothers from Auburn!. It would be quite a coup for one member of a family to play in the Babe Ruth World Series and win, but it is even more of an accomplishment for two members of the same family to achieve that same Babe Ruth World Series win. That was the case for Andrew and Jake Sanders from Auburn.