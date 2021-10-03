CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
teenage engineering OP-1 all-in-one portable synthesizer includes a sampler and controller

Get endless creative enjoyment with the teenage engineering OP-1 all-in-one portable synthesizer. This music gadget includes a sampler and controller. It also streams stereo audio over USB. What’s more, you can also live audio stream to a USB host. And all this makes recording straight to a computer—PC or Mac—a breeze. Meanwhile, the gadget provides 8 integrated engines with an exchangeable architecture. You also get 8 dedicated keys for instant sound selection. Meanwhile, the 24-voice instant live sampler allows you to sample from FM radio, onboard music, a 4-track recorder, and more. Moreover, the 4-track tape recorder lets you instantly adjust your recordings. Furthermore, it delivers 6 minutes of recording time—up to 24 minutes—on both sides of the 4-track recorder. Finally, the USB MIDI controller gives you external MIDI Control Change from other hardware.

IN THIS ARTICLE
