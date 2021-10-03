CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Virgin Money London Marathon 2021 highlights

womensrunning.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virgin Money London Marathon is back in full force today after an 889-day break, with runners from 82 different countries across the world gathering the start line to take on the infamous 26.2 miles. The mammoth amount of organisation it’s taken to put on this event is evident, with more than 40,000 runners being led to the start line by marshals to set off in waves. Hugh Brasher, event director, explains to the BBC that forty waves of runners would set off one after the other to help manage crowds.

www.womensrunning.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

The Scummy Mummies, Helen and Ellie, are running the London Marathon

Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson are best known as the co-hosts of the Scummy Mummies podcast, on which they discuss a range of issues affecting modern parents. But on Sunday they’ll be swapping the microphone for the London Marathon. RW caught up with them to talk training, misconceptions and why anyone can become a runner…
YOGA
BBC

London Marathon 2021: How to follow on BBC Sport

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of Sunday's London Marathon, which returns to its iconic course for the first time since April 2019. Last year's event was restricted to elite runners only, with mass runners joining in virtually. However, 2021's version is back with 50,000 virtual runners joining up...
WORLD
Wicked Local

Norwell resident to run London Marathon for Herren Project

Benchmark Strategies Senior Vice President Joseph Rull will run the London Marathon, this Sunday, Oct. 3. Rull is running to raise money for the Herren Project. “The Herren Project has been there to support addiction recovery services. They are an incredible team that help addicts and families support, recover, and overcome. I am grateful for the opportunity to run the streets of London #TogetherWeRun,” he explained.
NORWELL, MA
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Hug
Person
Manuela Schär
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Person
Charlotte Purdue
BBC

Paralysed woman to tackle London Marathon in motorcycle gear

Claire Lomas was paralysed from the chest down after a horse-riding accident in 2007. Since then she has worked tirelessly to stay active and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities. Mrs Lomas, from Eye Kettleby, Leicestershire, recently took up motorcycle racing and when an opportunity came...
WORLD
newschain

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions. After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye...
WORLD
RunnersWorld

Your London Marathon 2021 weather forecast

If you're running the race or just heading out to watch, here is the weather forecast for the 2021 London Marathon. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenya#2020 London Marathon#St James#Covid#Charity Of The Year#Macmillan Cancer Support
BBC

Grenfell friends in London Marathon run fundraiser

The uncle of a girl who died in the Grenfell fire has teamed up with his childhood friend to run the London marathon for two charities. Manfred Ruiz's 12-year-old niece Jessica Urbano Ramirez was one of the 72 people who died in 2017. His friend, firefighter Dave Badillo, was one...
CHARITIES
WTOP

Lemma, Jepkosgei win London Marathon for the first time

LONDON (AP) — Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia won the men’s London Marathon for the first time on Sunday and Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya was victorious on her debut in the women’s race. The 30-year-old Lemma, who was third in London last year, completed the 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) route in two hours,...
SPORTS
teamusa.org

Paralympians McFadden, Romanchuk Finish On Podium In London Marathon

Tatyana McFadden preparing for the start of the women's Marathon - T54 at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on September 05, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk continued their tour of the world’s most prestigious marathons with two more podium finishes on Sunday. Just a week after...
WORLD
BBC

Woman runs London Marathon with broken leg

A woman has completed the London Marathon with a broken leg. Angie Hopson from Shropshire suffered what she thought was a muscle strain during training, but the pain became much worse during the race. She still managed to complete the 26.2 mi (42 km) course in just over six hours...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
tatler.com

Recovery tips for anyone completing the London Marathon this weekend

Having a recovery plan, the same as you did with training, will pay off with a faster and more comfortable recovery. No matter how prepared you are or how well you trained, no doubt your body will need some recovery time. You will likely have muscle soreness, particularly in the leg muscles.
WORKOUTS
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails female referee for England match as watershed moment for gender equality

Gareth Southgate has heralded England’s first match to be refereed by a woman as a watershed occasion for gender equality.Kateryna Monzul will take charge of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier away in Andorra She will officiate the match at the Estadi Nacional, with UEFA’s official website confirming her fellow Ukrainians Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko as assistant referees.France’s Stephanie Frappart will be the VAR with the fourth official and assistant VAR roles filled by men – Denys Shurman and Vikor Matyash respectively.Southgate acknowledged it is a step forward for female officials but is largely uninterested in their sex so long...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League club Newcastle bought by Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund completed a buyout of Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday, giving hope to fans dreaming of a first title in almost a century but concerning human rights activists that the kingdom had gained a foothold in the world's richest soccer league.Supporters descended on the club's St. James' Park stadium, some chanting “we are Saudis, we do what we want" and others singing “we’ve got our club back" amid the promise of long-desired investment. The 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover had been pursued since 2017 but stalled and then collapsed last year over concerns about how...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

UK eyes 'walk me home' phone-tracker to protect lone women

A top British government official is backing a phone company's proposal for a new tracking service to help protect women walking alone, an idea pitched amid ongoing outrage over the slayings of two young women who were targeted near their homes in London The chief executive of Britain’s biggest phone company, BT, proposed the “walk me home” service in a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel Once a woman activated an app on her phone, the service would track her journey and send an alert to her emergency contacts if she didn’t reach her destination on time, Philip...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy