Virgin Money London Marathon 2021 highlights

The Virgin Money London Marathon is back in full force today after an 889-day break, with runners from 82 different countries across the world gathering the start line to take on the infamous 26.2 miles. The mammoth amount of organisation it’s taken to put on this event is evident, with more than 40,000 runners being led to the start line by marshals to set off in waves. Hugh Brasher, event director, explains to the BBC that forty waves of runners would set off one after the other to help manage crowds.