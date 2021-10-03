CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Why Democrats’ climate goals may test their Latino appeal

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — At a recent house party near the U.S.-Mexico border, the conversation with Democratic congressional candidate Rochelle Garza flowed from schools and taxes to immigration and efforts to convert an old railway line into a hiking trail. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Link

Democrat senators push for climate change investment

With Congress working hard to approve funding to keep the government open, Democratic senators from the West Coast said the budget must include funding to deal with climate change. During a press call Wednesday, the senators, led by Patty Murray from Washington and Oregon's two senators, said the country cannot...
ENVIRONMENT
Mid-Hudson News Network

State AG brings message of unity to Dutchess Latino Democrats

WAPPINGERS FALLS – The Latino Democrats of Dutchess County hosted their “Latino Leaders Awards Luncheon” on Sunday at Cafe Con Leche. State Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James gave the keynote address to a standing-room only crowd. The organization stands by its mission, created in 2012, which is to enhance the...
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Axios

Democrats sense now or never moment on climate legislation

Democrats and advocates pushing for big climate investments in reconciliation legislation will likely need to scale down their ambitions even as they emphasize the global stakes of the fluid Capitol Hill talks. The big picture: Democrats and the White House face the tricky task of crafting a social spending and...
ADVOCACY
abc17news.com

Pope, faith leaders make joint climate appeal before summit

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders are making a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference. Francis is hosting a daylong conference Monday at the Vatican that is expected to climax with the signing and handover of the joint appeal to the head of the COP26 conference. For the religious leaders, care for the environment is a moral imperative to preserve God’s creation for future generations and to support communities most vulnerable to climate change. In Monday’s appeal, the faith leaders are urging governments to do their part but are also promising to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.
RELIGION
baystatebanner.com

Candidates appeal to Latino voters

With just about a month before election day, the two candidates in Boston’s mayoral race are looking to make connections in the Latino community — bringing in endorsements from Latino elected officials and attempting to engage voters in majority-Latino neighborhoods. Making up just over 15% of the city’s electorate, Latino...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Climate#Mexico#U S#Latino#Brownsville#Ap#Democratic#The Associated Press
eenews.net

Democrats’ red line for Manchin: No climate cuts

A group of Senate Democrats yesterday dug in their heels against potential cuts to climate programs in the reconciliation package, as a stare down continues with West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and other moderates. “There isn’t a middle ground between a livable and unlivable world. We cannot pass the...
ENVIRONMENT
yaleclimateconnections.org

Democratizing the approach to geoengineering the climate

As efforts to stay within international goals for global warming continue, so too is talk about geoengineering. The Yale Law, Ethics & Animals Program‘s Jack McCordick spoke with second-year Yale Law student Lexi Smith about the issue. Smith, a LEAP fellow, graduated from Harvard with a B.A. in environmental science...
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

Will Infighting Upend The Democratic Party's Goals?

Democrats in Washington are divided … again. “A vote against this plan is a vote against lowering the cost of health care, housing, childcare, eldercare and prescription drugs for American families." But party bickering could tank what Democrats believe is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Today, On Point: Will Democrats let party...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
eenews.net

Climate plans in flux as Democrats eye reconciliation deal

House Democratic leaders continued to project outward confidence last night they’ll be able to reach an agreement with the Senate by Thursday on a massive spending package, despite a litany of outstanding policy differences related to climate and continued clashes over the current $3.5 trillion top-line number. In a closed-door...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Allen West, Texas GOP Gubernatorial Hopeful, Tests Positive For COVID-19

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies. 1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021 West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman. He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbot, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
TEXAS STATE
Axios

Chicago mayor's climate plan short on goals

Last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot pledged to invest $188 million in the environment as part of her 2022 budget proposal. She called it "the largest one-time investment in climate mitigation, adaptation, and environmental justice priorities in the city's history." Yes, but: When Axios asked her for specific climate action goals...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy