Why Democrats’ climate goals may test their Latino appeal

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies. 1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021 West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman. He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbot, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO