PORTLAND, Ore.---The Pacific Tigers overcame the Pilots 3-0 in a West Coast Conference volleyball match held at the Chiles Center on Thursday evening. Pacific won the match with set scores of 25-19, 25-21, and 25-10. Jayde Harris ended the game with a match-high 12 kills, Paloma Bowman chipped in 14 assists and seven digs, and Grace Zilbert added five assists and seven digs for the home side. Junior setter Noelani Helm also produced a solid all-around performance, finishing with four kills, 14 assists, and six digs.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO