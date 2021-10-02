Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons march in protest of Texas abortion law: 'You have no right to decide what happens to my body'

The hosts of Top Chef took to the streets of Houston to speak out against the most restrictive abortion law in Texas to date. Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, who film the culinary competition in Texas, joined protestors at the Houston Women’s March on Saturday, October 2. The focus of the march was the state’s recent “heartbeat bill,” which ends abortion after six weeks of gestation. The bill also calls upon private citizens to report those who aid a person in receiving an abortion.