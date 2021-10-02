CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons march in protest of Texas abortion law: 'You have no right to decide what happens to my body'

By Kaitlin Reilly
AOL Corp
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hosts of Top Chef took to the streets of Houston to speak out against the most restrictive abortion law in Texas to date. Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons, who film the culinary competition in Texas, joined protestors at the Houston Women’s March on Saturday, October 2. The focus of the march was the state’s recent “heartbeat bill,” which ends abortion after six weeks of gestation. The bill also calls upon private citizens to report those who aid a person in receiving an abortion.

www.aol.com

Comments / 13

Related
deseret.com

Matthew McConaughey reveals how he feels about the Texas abortion ban

Matthew McConaughey is not all right with the Texas abortion ban. How does Matthew McConaughey feel about the Texas abortion law?. McConaughey, an Academy Award-winning actor, recently talked about his run for Texas governor on the “Sway” podcast, hosted by Kara Swisher. McConaughey said he does not support the strict...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
kagstv.com

F.R.E.E Aggies host Texas abortion law protest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Feminists for Reproductive Equity & Education (F.R.E.E.) Aggies will be hosting a demonstration on the Texas A&M campus this Sunday, protesting the recent abortion law in Texas. "The Heartbeat Bill" states that abortions cannot be performed for patients after the six-week mark of impregnation. Since the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Gail Simmons
Chicago Tribune

Daley Plaza rally and march against Texas abortion ban concludes peacefully as thousands cry out, ‘My body, my choice’

As Peggy surveyed the masses gathered Saturday morning in Daley Plaza to speak up for abortion rights, she said she only wished the crowd were even bigger. “They’re trying to take away rights that should be untouchable. That’s it,” said Peggy, a 64-year-old from the south suburbs who declined to give her last name. She was speaking about Texas’s recent abortion ban while waiting for Planned ...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Chron#Republican
kcaw.org

Sitkans gather to protest Texas abortion law this weekend

Over 100 people gathered and marched through downtown Sitka this weekend, in protest of anti-abortion legislation passed in Texas last month. The law, which makes no allowances for victims of rape or incest, bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Protestors made signs, and chanted, “My body, my choice,” while marching up and down Lincoln Street, in support of abortion rights.
pasadenanow.com

Women March (And Caravan) to Protest Restrictive Abortion Law in Texas

Women took the streets of Pasadena, downtown Los Angeles and other locations around the Southland as part of a nationwide series of demonstrations against Texas’ near-total abortion ban, organizers said Sunday. In Pasadena protestors gathered near the Rose Bowl before caravaning to Pasadena City Hall, where they were greeted in...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
AOL Corp

'Top Chef' judge Gail Simmons calls Texas's abortion ban 'blatantly unconstitutional': 'Laws off our bodies'

Top Chef star Gail Simmons is speaking her mind in a new Instagram post opposing Texas’s anti-abortion law, SB8, which she says “denies women bodily autonomy.”. “I couldn’t come to Texas and not stand with the women who need our support,” wrote Simmons, who is currently in Houston shooting the latest season of Top Chef. “The state’s Six Week Ban is blatantly unconstitutional, injects the government into personal health care, denies women bodily autonomy, and declares that anyone with a uterus is subject to a different set of rules, rules that attempt to control us, putting our lives and livelihoods at risk.”
TEXAS STATE
Primetimer

Padma Lakshmi defends Top Chef filming in Houston in the wake of Texas' abortion ban

In a series of tweets, Lakshmi pushed back on the idea of a boycott of the Lone Star State. To one Twitter user, Lakshmi tweeted: "to reiterate- the abortion funds, civil rights groups, restaurant owners & workers I’m working with in TX don’t support a boycott. This is their daily, lived experience. I value their position on it far more than the opinions of (Texas Gov.) Abbott/GOP or Twitter contrarians."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy