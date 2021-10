On the hunt for more inner peace in your life? Check out the practice of reiki! Learn more about this ancient Japanese art of hands-on-healing from Dr. Wrendy Marcinik. Yes….. I am telling you I have energy coming out of my hands…… I am aware that sounds a little crazy so let’s start from the beginning. There are many hands-on healing techniques used around the world and has been for centuries, this is not a foreign concept in most areas. Here in the states, we are a little less used to the idea and have a little harder time wrapping our heads around it. Many of us have never experienced such a treatment and naturally are a little skeptical. So let me start by explaining what hands-on healing means. Hands on healing is a treatment used to flow an all-encompassing universal energy through one person to another. When an experienced practitioner lays their hands on a willing person, the energy is funneled from the practitioner to the willing participant.

FITNESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO