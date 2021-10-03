4 bold predictions for Titans vs. Jets

The Jets could end their losing streak in Week 4 against a beatable Titans team. Though Tennesse has two wins this season, Tennessee features a one-dimensional offense and a suspect secondary that could open the door to the Jets’ first victory of the year.

But Zach Wilson and company will need to correct a lot of mistakes in order for that to happen. The Jets’ problems won’t be resolved overnight and the Titans’ rushing attack remains one of the best in the league with Derrick Henry leading the charge. An emerging pass rusher from Tennessee could sink the Jets offense, too.

With that in mind, here are four predictions for New York’s Week 4 match with the Titans.

Corey Davis shines vs. old squad

(Adam Hunger-AP)

Revenge games are usually overstated, but this one could come to fruition for Corey Davis. The Jets receiver spent the first four years of his career in Tennesse and will take on a pass defense that ranks eighth in yards per passing attempt and fifth in yards per completion. Even better, the Titans allow the sixth-most average depth of target, meaning Davis should see passing attempts around 8.5 yards past the line of scrimmage. Six receivers this season have tallied at least 68 receiving yards and Davis should join them in reaching that mark.

Davis admitted to being bothered by Tennessee’s lack of interest in free agency, so look for him to play with an edge.

Jets don't allow receiving TD

(Justin Edmonds-Getty Images)

One of the biggest bright spots this season is the Jets’ secondary, which has only allowed one receiving touchdown this season. Look for that trend to continue in Week 4 against the Titans, especially with A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out. Tenessee lives and dies by the running game and will likely feed Henry throughout the contest. The Jets’ secondary should be able to hold down the passing attack while the rest of the defense handles Henry.

Zach Wilson doesn't turn the ball over

(Elsa-Getty Images)

Wilson will eventually figure out how to get rid of the ball without throwing an interception, and it should start in Week 4. The Titans have just one takeaway – an interception – this year and don’t look very menacing on defense apart from a solid pass-rush. After three consecutive turnover-laden weeks, Wilson should finish this game without one.

Who wins?

(Matthew Stockman-Getty Images)

The Jets offense will vastly improve, but it won’t be enough to earn New York its first victory of the season. The Titans’ defense, led by Harold Landry, will do just enough to keep the Jets behind on the scoreboard while Henry’s rushing ability should steamroll Gang Green on the ground. Tennessee wins, but barely.

Score: Titans 21, Jets 20