Powerball jackpot climbs to $670M

Lottery players still have a chance to be a multimillionaire.

No one matched all of the balls in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, sending the grand prize to an estimated $670 million, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball jackpot rolled over for the 40th time since the June 9, 2021 drawing. Saturday’s numbers were 28-38-42-47-52 with a Powerball number of 1. The multiplier was 2, according to lottery officials.

The next drawing is Monday night.

The last time a winner matched the six drawn numbers was on June 5, CNN reported. The jackpot has slowly grown from $20 million to its current level. The largest Powerball jackpot before the current one was $731.1 million, which was won on Jan. 20, according to the AP.

The $670 million total is for winners who prefer to be paid through an annuity that spans 29 years. Winners who prefer the lump-sum cash option would win approximately $474,800,000 before taxes, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In August, Powerball added a third drawing -- on Mondays -- to its weekly schedule, which includes Wednesday and Saturday drawings. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

