Instant Pot Chickpeas Kapama [Vegan]

By Denise Perrault
One Green Planet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 cups dry chickpeas, soaked (see instructions) 1- 15 oz. (400 gm.) can of diced or crushed tomatoes. To quick-soak the chickpeas, rinse them and then add them with 6 cups of water to the Instant Pot. Secure the lid, set the steam handle to Sealing, and cook the chickpeas on High Pressure for 2 minutes. Once the time has gone off, allow the Instant Pot to naturally release the steam for 15 minutes. Drain the chickpeas and set them aside.

