Instant Pot Chickpeas Kapama [Vegan]

Instant pots are a godsend and are suitable for preparing a huge variety of dishes. If you're hosting a dinner party and need to cook lots of delicious meat in a short span of time, an instant pot is your best friend (via Delish). Want something super basic like mac and cheese? Your cooker will take care of that for you. A fan of the device wrote on Reddit that an instant pot is great for making stock. "It's a great rice cooker, yogurt and tofu maker, beans, soups especially things like lentil and split peas. Tough cuts of meat made soft and shreddable without hours of braising, the list goes on and on," they wrote.

