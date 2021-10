Fortnite has recently uploaded the patch for the 18.10 update. Fortnite New Chug Splash Flavour has been added in the game besides the other inclusions in the game, like new Sideways weapons, a bunch of new cosmetics, and also updates on the elimination manager. Fortnite Season 8 is currently in full bloom and a new update is already on the shores. The article details all about the latest additions in Fortnite along with the V18.10 Update Patch Notes and the inclusions it has brought to the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO