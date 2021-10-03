I have failed

No idea what to write here... I've been overweight forever. Growing up my diet wasn't good but I was pretty active, so I could keep my weight kinda in check. Fast forward through college and early career. Now I'm 35 and I'm a programmer that spends 9 hours a day in front of my computer in my basement. I got a sit/stand desk the other day from Costco and I LOVE it. Anyway, I'm trying to get more active and trying to make better food decisions but I frequently find that my motivation fades and I'd rather just eat the pizza. So, I'm going to go poke around and see if I can find some groups to join, but in the meantime, feel free to connect/friend me (or whatever it is on here). It's always nice to know people going through similar struggles.
Comments / 0