I have failed

By mylittlerainbow
myfitnesspal.com
 7 days ago

I am sorry this has happened to you for 6 weeks but like you say in your last pph, you did NOT lose all of your hard work. So please forgive yourself and just accept where you are. Many folks are going to chime in here and say that you...

community.myfitnesspal.com

EatThis

Dietitian Says This Is the Worst Food to Eat Before Bedtime—And It's a Popular One

Finding it difficult to fall asleep and stay asleep? You're not alone. According to the Sleep Foundation, conservative estimates find that between 10% and 30% of adults suffer from chronic insomnia, though there are some studies that show this number to be closer to 50% to 60%. No matter if chronic insomnia is impacting 10% or 60% of the adult population, if you're one of the people suffering, it could be because of the food you're choosing to snack on late at night.
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
myfitnesspal.com

10 Fall Foods RDs Recommend For Weight Loss

While fall is synonymous with comfort foods like apple strudel, pumpkin pie and hearty casseroles, the bounty of fresh produce available as the weather cools makes it super easy to put together lighter meals that are still heavy on flavor and satisfaction. Whether you’re working toward weight-loss goals before the...
myfitnesspal.com

Any experience with Leptin resistance?

Hi everyone, I was wondering if anyone has any experience or been diagnosed with leptin resistance?. I lost a whole lot of weight (47 kilos or 105 pounds) and I kept it off for a year. Then I started gaining again and nothing I do seems to move it in the right direction. I read recently about Leptin resistance and I was wondering if this might be the cause. The web page I was reading said that it can be caused by excessive exercise, and my weight gain started after I was training for a big cycle trip, spending an average of 2-3 hours a day riding.
myfitnesspal.com

How to overcome lack of energy?

What is "the littlest amount of exercise"? You don't have to blast off the couch and go hard right away, it is 100% valid and in fact recommended to ease into increasing your activity level. You could start by walking - it's an endurance sport, you do need to build up to longer walks, but a 5-10 minute walk today is 5-10 more active minutes than you had yesterday. Weight loss happens in the kitchen, so tighten up that diet to shift those lbs and the walking (and maybe someday hockey) will get easier.
myfitnesspal.com

Time to actually do this!

No idea what to write here... I've been overweight forever. Growing up my diet wasn't good but I was pretty active, so I could keep my weight kinda in check. Fast forward through college and early career. Now I'm 35 and I'm a programmer that spends 9 hours a day in front of my computer in my basement. I got a sit/stand desk the other day from Costco and I LOVE it. Anyway, I'm trying to get more active and trying to make better food decisions but I frequently find that my motivation fades and I'd rather just eat the pizza. So, I'm going to go poke around and see if I can find some groups to join, but in the meantime, feel free to connect/friend me (or whatever it is on here). It's always nice to know people going through similar struggles.
myfitnesspal.com

When can i have my cheat day

I prefer calling it a treat, not a cheat - you aren’t competing against anyone so you can’t cheat!. Losing weight is all about math, if you take in fewer calories than you expend you will lose weight. You can definitely eat enough in one day to wipe out your deficit for an entire week. So log even your “treat” meals and make sure you don’t do that. A lot of people plan to eat at maintenance calories for one day, which will slow loss but not reverse it, or they bank extra calories during the week and save them up for the weekend. However you want to do it, if the math works and it makes you happy in the long run.
myfitnesspal.com

Any women who have a LOT to lose (150+lbs)

Hi all, so after a lot of denial and guessing I finally got on the scales today and I'm horrified to discover that I am 386lbs.. I'm 39 and 5ft 4 and a mum to 4 kids most of which are young adults now and I have just found out my eldest son is going to be a dad in April. I want to be here for my kids and my grandchild and it's time to stop neglecting myself and get healthy. If you are on a similar journey please add me I'd love to be able to encourage each other to stay focused because man is it hard when you have so much to lose!! Thanks if you got this far x.
myfitnesspal.com

Accountability group

I'v been following an elimination diet and slowly reintroducing foods, but I'm looking for accountability friends to check in with everyday with food choices, etc.
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone here with carnitine deficiency?

Hello there, @SuzanneC1l9zz You're much further than me. I've just moved internationally and my health insurance is not sorted yet. Thus can't even go to a GP to get a referral. I have no idea for how long L-carnitine stays in the system, thus whatever happens, I'll have to stop it at some time before a bloodtest. But for how long? No idea. Info is very scarce on that one. It also seems to tamper with thyroid hormones, thus I might need to adjust my levothyroxine at some time.
myfitnesspal.com

How do I change my "target" calories for each day?

I want to change the amount of calories I'm shooting for each day. How do I do that?. I think you have to have the premium version to do that?. I think it's a premium feature, but you can hack together a manual version by Quick Adding to reduce your remaining calories and creating a custom cardio exercise to increase them. I have one called "Banked Calories."
myfitnesspal.com

Emotional/Mental side of bulking and general bulking advice- 1st time bulker

Hi All, I have committed myself to a bulk after talking with an experienced lifter/body builder at my gym who encouraged me to do so. I feel like I have a good plan from using a TDEE calc and have a strong lifting plan as well and look forward to some gains in the gym. I am worried though about my perception of myself as I gain weight and the mental toll this may take. I have worked hard to get my body/nutrition/exercise to where I am at and I am confident I can progress even further. For some history, from April 2019 to Dec 2019 I lost 20 pounds from 153 to 133 and started lifting weights January 2020 when I gained about 5 pounds over a few months but then lost it and since August 2020, I have been hovering between 130 and 133 pounds.
myfitnesspal.com

Diet Breaks - Why are they important.. my experience.

28 yrs old male here, starting cutting calories 21st April 2021. Back then I weighed 135kg now I weigh 105kg so I lost 30kg in 5.5 months, and although this doesn't make me a certified dietician I can at least attest and suggest, help others do as I did. That being said, I still have a long way to go, I'm only half way. Ideal weight for me is 75-80kg so I need to lose at least 25kg more.
myfitnesspal.com

A1C motivation

I am in the same boat and trying to get back shape and lose weight. It will help me across the board in terms of bloodwork so I've started that journey once again. My best advice is to have patience and give yourself some room. There will be ups and downs and stalls along the way for sure. I have to remind myself that this journey will be life long for me which helps when I feel like I want to slip back into old habits. Plus over the past month or so I've felt better than I did in the past year so I hold onto that. I still enjoy my meals but look that them as a means to heal and fuel my body more so than comfort. Cutting out the added sugar and processed foods helps out a great deal too.
myfitnesspal.com

Anyone else experienced this phenomenon?

I went "cold turkey" on sugar some while back and cut it out from everywhere I possibly could. I now find that many things I used to think of as treats are not any more. I am quite capable of ordering a dessert, taking a mouthful or two and leaving the rest because it simply isn't worth the calories and in some cases is positively unpleasant to eat.
myfitnesspal.com

How to be successful

This is the forum of a calorie counting app/website, so I'm guessing that's what many people here do/did to lose weight 🙂 although some are able to maintain their losses without calorie counting and others not. In my case, yes, calorie counting has been very successful for me, the first...
myfitnesspal.com

Sudden muscle pain in arm and rib?

It's a pinch that comes and then leaves within seconds, I feel it in my arm and rib at the same time. I've just started lifting. Every time I try to google this issue, the internet thinks I'm having a heart attack. It's been happening suddenly for a few days now, so I think I'd be on the ground by now if it were. Is there a certain nerve that's angry or something, and should I stop until it feels better?
myfitnesspal.com

Today Begins the New Me

I have struggled with body image my whole life, and the last 12 years sitting between 185 and 258. Over the last 18 months, I gained weight just to qualify for surgery, about 10 lbs. Yesterday, insurance denied surgery for a gastric sleeve. Not one person in the last 10...
myfitnesspal.com

Active Kcalories or Total Kcalories

Yeah, active calories I'd say. Not to highjack but ... I do not have a thing that measures active vs. total (I just use the estimate that I get from my running app or the avg. HR based on my HRM)....so I'm assuming that that would be Total cals, not Active cals?
