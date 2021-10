England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted he’s decided to call up Jadon Sancho despite being aware of his poor recent form for Manchester United. Sancho has long looked like one of the country’s most promising young players, having shone at Borussia Dortmund in recent years before his move to Man Utd this summer, but he hasn’t got off to the most convincing start at Old Trafford.

