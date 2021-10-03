Sisay Lemma and Joyciline Jepkosgei win 2021 London Marathon

We have two new champions in London, as the men’s and women’s Virgin Money London Marathon races went down to the wire. Joyciline Jepkosgei came across the line in 2:17:44, followed by Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia, who just dipped under the 2:18 mark in only her third marathon. Ashete Bekere was third in 2:18:18 – personal bests for all three women. In the men’s race, Sisay Lemma waited until 40 km to make his move on the rest of the men, winning in 2:04:01. Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba defended his second-place finish from last year, crossing the line in 2:04:28. Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia rounded out the all East-African podium for third (2:04:41).