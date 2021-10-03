CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Sisay Lemma and Joyciline Jepkosgei win 2021 London Marathon

By Marley Dickinson
runningmagazine.ca
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have two new champions in London, as the men’s and women’s Virgin Money London Marathon races went down to the wire. Joyciline Jepkosgei came across the line in 2:17:44, followed by Degitu Azimeraw of Ethiopia, who just dipped under the 2:18 mark in only her third marathon. Ashete Bekere was third in 2:18:18 – personal bests for all three women. In the men’s race, Sisay Lemma waited until 40 km to make his move on the rest of the men, winning in 2:04:01. Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba defended his second-place finish from last year, crossing the line in 2:04:28. Mosinet Geremew of Ethiopia rounded out the all East-African podium for third (2:04:41).

runningmagazine.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Wicked Local

Norwell resident to run London Marathon for Herren Project

Benchmark Strategies Senior Vice President Joseph Rull will run the London Marathon, this Sunday, Oct. 3. Rull is running to raise money for the Herren Project. “The Herren Project has been there to support addiction recovery services. They are an incredible team that help addicts and families support, recover, and overcome. I am grateful for the opportunity to run the streets of London #TogetherWeRun,” he explained.
NORWELL, MA
RunnersWorld

The Scummy Mummies, Helen and Ellie, are running the London Marathon

Comedians Helen Thorn and Ellie Gibson are best known as the co-hosts of the Scummy Mummies podcast, on which they discuss a range of issues affecting modern parents. But on Sunday they’ll be swapping the microphone for the London Marathon. RW caught up with them to talk training, misconceptions and why anyone can become a runner…
YOGA
BBC

How the London Marathon achieves sustainability

From bags made of sugar cane to electric lead vehicles, how the London Marathon achieves sustainability. Watch the London Marathon live on BBC Two from 08:00 and BBC One from 10:00 with uninterrupted coverage and extra streams on the Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcel Hug
Person
Shalane Flanagan
Person
Brigid Kosgei
Person
Brent Lakatos
Person
Charlotte Purdue
BBC

London Marathon 2021: How to follow on BBC Sport

BBC Sport brings you comprehensive live coverage of Sunday's London Marathon, which returns to its iconic course for the first time since April 2019. Last year's event was restricted to elite runners only, with mass runners joining in virtually. However, 2021's version is back with 50,000 virtual runners joining up...
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopia's Lemma secures maiden London Marathon victory

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours, four minutes and one second after breaking away from the leading pack late in the race on Sunday. In cool and dry conditions, Lemma improved on his podium finish last year...
WORLD
BBC

Paralysed woman to tackle London Marathon in motorcycle gear

Claire Lomas was paralysed from the chest down after a horse-riding accident in 2007. Since then she has worked tirelessly to stay active and has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for various charities. Mrs Lomas, from Eye Kettleby, Leicestershire, recently took up motorcycle racing and when an opportunity came...
CLAIRE LOMAS
RunnersWorld

Your London Marathon 2021 weather forecast

If you're running the race or just heading out to watch, here is the weather forecast for the 2021 London Marathon. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Boston Marathon#East African
newschain

Sunshine and smiles as London Marathon returns

There were plenty of smiles and even some sunshine as the London Marathon returned to the streets of the capital. More than 40,000 runners tackled the traditional 26.2-mile route from Greenwich to The Mall after last year’s race was scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions. After Olympic BMX silver medallist Kye...
WORLD
runningmagazine.ca

Branna MacDougall runs 2:33 to win the Muskoka Marathon

At Muskoka Marathon over the weekend, Branna MacDougall made her marathon debut, winning the race in 2:33:40. This was a solo effort from start to finish, as she broke away from the small field after 12 km. Last year she won the Muskoka Half Marathon in 1:11:42, setting the U23...
SPORTS
runningmagazine.ca

Backroad Bandits Elite to go head to head at Toronto Waterfront 10K

Bandits Elite, a high-performance track club out of London, Ont., will compete against one another for the first time at the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon 10K. The elite Bandits that are confirmed to toe the start line are Canadian 5,000m champion Mike Tate, Phil Parrot-Migas,  Connor Black, Jack Sheffar,  Josh Lumani, Shawn Master and Jeremy Coughler.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
Country
Switzerland
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
runningmagazine.ca

A team of Canadian runners is running to Chicago for the Chicago Marathon

With the U.S. land borders closed to automobiles, 12 runners are on their way by foot from Toronto to Chicago for the 2021 Chicago Marathon this Sunday. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the group of runners departed from the base of the CN Tower at dawn. They plan to travel 850 km to Chicago over three days and three nights. Their adventure is a non-stop ultra-relay, consisting of 83 legs, where each runner will have to cover between eight and 13 kilometres each leg.
POLITICS
runningmagazine.ca

The most prestigious marathon returns: the 2021 Boston Marathon preview

It’s official – Boston is back with 20,000 of the world’s best marathoners taking to the start line on Monday, Oct. 11. This year’s field is locked and loaded, for the first-ever fall edition of the marathon. This race will feature a massive elite field of 140 athletes, headlined by previous champions Lelisa Desisa, Geoffrey Kirui, Des Linden and Edna Kiplagat plus top American runners Jordan Hasay and Abdi Abdirahman.
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games ticket applications for Birmingham 2022 close to 2million

The Commonwealth Games has received almost two million applications for tickets to Birmingham 2022.Organisers say they are well on the way to having capacity crowds at all venues in what will be the first multi-sport event to have full stadia since the Covid-19 pandemic began.On Thursday morning the Queen launched her Commonwealth Games 2022 baton on its global relay.Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox was given the honour of taking the baton on the first leg of its 90,000-mile journey which will lead to the opening ceremony in Birmingham on July 28.The Queen, with The Earl of Wessex, launched The Queen’s...
WORLD
runningmagazine.ca

Mississauga, Ont. runner to race his 30th straight Boston Marathon

Derm Holwell began running as a competitive hobby and qualified for his first Boston Marathon in 1991. This year, he will run Boston for the 30th straight year. This edition will be different for him, as it marks the first time that he has flown to the race without his family, due to the pandemic.
SPORTS
runningmagazine.ca

Terry Radchenko on new beginnings with the University of Guelph Gryphons

Terry Radchenko spent nearly 2 decades coaching with the University of Toronto, helping develop some of Canada’s best middle distance runners. This year he was named the head cross-country coach for the University of Guelph Gryphons, a program with a history of success, but which had been without a coach for the last 2 years.
SPORTS
The Independent

Ian Baraclough happy to embrace the challenge as injuries hit Northern Ireland

Ian Baraclough insisted he was happy to embrace the challenge of guiding Northern Ireland into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Switzerland while dealing with yet more injury problems.Northern Ireland fought out a goalless draw with the Swiss in Belfast last month while without a string of regulars, and it will be a similar story in Geneva with seven players – including Jonny and Corry Evans Ali McCann and Shayne Lavery – from the original 26-man squad having been ruled out.Injury woes are nothing new for Baraclough, who could be forgiven for feeling he has had one hand tied...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy