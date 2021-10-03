Dabo Swinney discusses Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College

Following Clemson's 19-13 win over Boston College in Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, Dabo Swinney met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "We were down 10 or 11 guys, it was crazy. Just a mash unit out there. Will Putnam couldn't go because of a bad toe. We lose Davis (Allen) which impacted us on special teams a ton; his backup goes in a gets a huge missed assignment. We lose E.J., Frank, Galloway, Will Taylor, Justyn Ross... Mario Goodrich couldn't go, we were hopeful we could go. Fred was out again. Joseph Charleston's hamstring. Just a crazy, crazy situation and guys kept stepping up. Think about Sage Ennis, who hadn't caught a ball since high school and was out all last year and he made a big first-down conversion coming off the goal line."