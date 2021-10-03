Herd fall to Sioux City 5-2

SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO.com) — Garrett Pinoniemi scored twice, but turnovers hurt the Herd as they fell 5-2 to the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night in Sioux City. The Herd dropped to 1-2-0 on the young season while the Musketeers improved to 2-1-0. Things did not get off to the start the Herd were hoping for as Sioux City came out attacking for their home opener and scored just 1:47 into the contest. Owen McLaughlin got open inside the right circle and had some time to pick his spot, firing a shot under the crossbar and into back of the net for a 1-0 lead. The Herd settled down for the rest of the period and outshot the Musketeers 9-8, but still trailed by a goal after one period.