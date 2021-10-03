JACK: a handlebar-attached rack carries your bits while riding
The rack of all trades: it carries your bits when you ride. JACK is a handlebar-attached rack that securely straps to almost any bike, offering a straightforward solution to carrying your things while riding. JACK is made from solid stainless steel and is lightweight yet strong for loads of up to five kilos — but unofficially can take five times more weight. it fits your bike with a tool-free strap system, while no particular frame or fork, no specialist equipment, or bike maintenance skills are required.www.designboom.com
