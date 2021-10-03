CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

JACK: a handlebar-attached rack carries your bits while riding

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rack of all trades: it carries your bits when you ride. JACK is a handlebar-attached rack that securely straps to almost any bike, offering a straightforward solution to carrying your things while riding. JACK is made from solid stainless steel and is lightweight yet strong for loads of up to five kilos — but unofficially can take five times more weight. it fits your bike with a tool-free strap system, while no particular frame or fork, no specialist equipment, or bike maintenance skills are required.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

11 best cycling gloves for winter: Keep your hands warm while riding

When the weather gets cooler, a good pair of cycling gloves is a must. Frozen, numb fingers can completely ruin a great day out on the bike.If you’re going to be riding in the rain often, you’ll want to go for a waterproof pair. Look for waterproof fabrics and double lining constructions for the best protection from rain and spray. Lots of modern gloves also use durable water resistant (DWR) coatings for waterproofing. So, if you’re going to be riding in torrential downpours, we’d recommend looking for a pair with a waterproof membrane to act as a barrier to the...
CYCLING
hackaday.com

Put A Landscape Scanner On Your Bike And Ride

Google have a fleet of cars travelling the roads of the world taking images for their online StreetView service. You could do much the same thing pedalling on two wheels, with the help of this landscape scanner from [Celian_31]. The basic concept is simple. A powerbank on the bike runs...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Thrillist

5 Excellent Carry-Ons for Smartly Stashing Your Stuff

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Considering the countless headaches involved with traveling, there are a few...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Secure aluminum rotating handlebar bike phone mount

Cyclists searching for a reliable, secure, minimalist handlebar bike phone mount to help access their smart phone applications while riding, should definitely give the latest generation of Loop Mount Twist further investigation. The metal handlebar bike phone mount system is now in its second-generation and builds upon the hugely successful design shipped out to thousands of backers. Providing a small unobtrusive phone mount with a unique rotating design that can easily except and release your phone when needed. Holding it securely in place as you ride.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rack#Bike Rack#Startup
Robb Report

Inkas Transformed the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Into a Swanky New Line of High-Tech Limos

The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t exactly synonymous with luxury, but Inkas is helping it switch gears. The Canadian security firm, best known for creating bulletproof Cadillacs, BMWs and Maybachs, has just unveiled a new line of limousines based on the ever-popular utilitarian van. Designed to chauffeur VIPs and execs, the limo has a minimalist interior with all the requisite creature comforts you’d expect from a modern ride, along with a range of next-gen tech and security features. The layout has been specially designed to give passengers the ability to either do business on the go or relax and unwind. There are four luxe...
CARS
boatinternational.com

70m superyacht concept Screen 70 revealed by Frank Neubelt’s German Yacht Couture

A 70 metre superyacht concept with maximised living spaces has been revealed by Frank Neubelt’s design studio German Yacht Couture. Named Screen 70, the concept includes a massive 1400GT interior with 700 square metres of living space spread across four decks. This includes the private owner’s deck, which comes complete with private terraces fore and aft and a master stateroom.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
designboom.com

this house organized around a courtyard is designed for a dog lover

Located on a hill overlooking lake biwa, japan, ‘courtyard house at wani’ is a single-story residence designed for a dog lover who likes outdoor activities. all the rooms are organized around a courtyard, generating a polygonic-shaped cozy outdoor space with an introverted character. ‘we would be happy if a favorite...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

This New 148-Foot Hybrid Trimaran Concept Can Sail Silently and Emissions Free

VPLP’s latest trimaran concept is ruffling feathers for all the right reasons. The French studio’s disruptive new 148-footer, which goes by the name of Seaffinity, takes cues from “the world of seabirds” in terms of both propulsion and aesthetics. Penned under the direction of noted yacht designer Patrick le Quément, the vessel’s monolithic shape was inspired by the lightness, fluidity and beauty of the seagull. There is almost a total fusion between the two hulls and the coachroof that results in a streamlined silhouette similar to a gull’s. Seaffinity can also traverse the globe silently and sans emissions, just like our feathered friends...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
designboom.com

bright yellow tones clad renovated fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo

Design studio moment has completed the renewal of ‘beaver’, a specialty fried food shop in the suburbs of tokyo, japan. choosing bright yellow as the new signature color of the restaurant, the designers took over the creative direction of the entire project, from the logo, to the menu board graphics, and the staff uniform design. the new design brings out new possibilities and attractions, by focusing on beaver’s main feature, ‘frying everything’.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

ingo maurer's 'tubular balance' is a hybrid between a pendant light and a table lamp

The ‘tubular’ family by ingo maurer welcomes its newest member. with the ‘tubular balance’, ingo maurer introduces the newest member of its ‘tubular’ lamp family, brought to you from the creative mind of sebastian hepting. presenting a linear dynamic character, the intricate glass design takes shape as a hybrid between a pendant light and a table lamp. the light connects to the ceiling with a thin rope and stands on a luminaire base, acting as a counterweight via a tension cable, and keeping the transparent glass tube suspended in mid-air. measuring 125 cm long, the luminaire covers a large area, providing an ideal solution for desk or office lighting.
ELECTRONICS
designboom.com

hamilton conte's new furniture collection celebrates curves and comfort

In a post-covid period of reinvention, porto-based furniture brand hamilton conte is embracing modularity, new shapes and above all, comfort. ollie (main image), the inviting new armchair from porto-based hamilton conte, is available in a range of fabrics and leathers as well as bespoke finishes. ‘covid seems to have given...
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

how to streamline an economical peugeot 106 and make it super-efficient

‘peugeot 106 ecomod’ is an economical streamlined car that guarantees low-cost mobility. jesse kraal and ritsert mans— a car journalist and an artist — took the challenge to modify a cheap car and make it super-efficient. they bought a peugeot 106 with a reasonable mileage (130k km), with almost 500 euros.
CARS
SPY

Align Your Spine and Crush Work All Day Long in These Top-Rated Office Chairs

Working takes a toll on your body, no matter what your job is or what field you work in. Long hours, constant to-do’s, endless calls and looming deadlines can all cause stress, both mental and physical, which can all cause negative health effects if left unchecked. Work stress can cause all sorts of ailments and maladies, from anxiety and depression to hypertension, and when you add in sitting at a desk all day — the physical effects get magnified. Desk sitting is not the most natural position for human beings for extended periods of time. Prolonged time spent at a...
AMAZON
singletracks.com

On Trend: 5- and 6-Bike Vertical Transport Racks for Big Group Rides

Group rides are back! Well, at least judging by the latest bike racks Yakima and RubiconEP are showing at Sea Otter this week. RubiconEP claims their 5-bike Corral Bike Rack is “one of the strongest, lightest, and most functional upright bicycle racks ever introduced.” It’s rated for carrying up to five, 60lb. (e-)bikes, and the rack itself weighs 72lbs. The rack tilts down for vehicle access and to make it easier to load and unload bikes at the trailhead. RubiconEP offers 2-, 4-, and 5-bike versions priced at $999, $1,499, and $1,699 in a variety of color finishes.
BICYCLES
designboom.com

zyva studio's 'snow bunny' interior hybridizes 2000's aesthetic with alice in wonderland

Zyva studio agency founder anthony authié unveils a new clothing store in paris, dubbed ‘snow bunny.’ the architect notes that the space is realized as if we were ‘in the head of the white rabbit from alice in wonderland.’ located in the 3rd arrondissement of the french capital, the snow bunny store celebrates vintage clothing from the 2000’s and integrates themes from the writings of lewis carroll. visitors are invited to step into an imaginary world, ‘discovering chimerical clothes.’
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Winter Coats to Help You Stay Warm While Looking Cool

As winter inches closer and closer to becoming a reality, now is an excellent time to sit down and take stock about whether or not you’ve got the proper coat to keep warm when those frigid temperatures finally roll into town. The key to finding a good winter coat is getting something that’s not only warm (look for dense fabrics like wool or even down), but will also provide some protection against rain or snow too. Furthermore, with so many great options, why not reach for something that’s stylish too? Regardless of how you want to look and feel this winter,...
APPAREL
designboom.com

irregularity, dynamism and light form ceramic façades of agrob buchtal

The new kaijo and canyon surfaces by designer markus bischof for agrob buchtal may differ significantly in form, but both create striking, geometric façades. with agrob buchtal’s striking new canyon façade tile, facades can be structured either vertically or horizontally. through light and shadow, its parallel lines are emphasised in ever new ways.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy