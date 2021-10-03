JACK: a handlebar-attached rack carries your bits while riding

As winter inches closer and closer to becoming a reality, now is an excellent time to sit down and take stock about whether or not you’ve got the proper coat to keep warm when those frigid temperatures finally roll into town. The key to finding a good winter coat is getting something that’s not only warm (look for dense fabrics like wool or even down), but will also provide some protection against rain or snow too. Furthermore, with so many great options, why not reach for something that’s stylish too? Regardless of how you want to look and feel this winter,...

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO