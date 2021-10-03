College football Power Rankings after Week 5
Just when it looked like Georgia could finally surpass Alabama at the top of the college football Power Rankings, the Crimson Tide made another statement this season. The Bulldogs kicked off the day with another top-10 victory, this time a 37-0 rout against No. 8 Arkansas in Athens, and looked like the best team in the country on their way to a 5-0 record. The shutout was the second straight for the Georgia defense, and the unit has allowed only one team to score double digits this season.www.chatsports.com
